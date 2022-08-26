“There are no negotiations or swap deal talks in progress” - Agent of 23-year-old forward dismisses Manchester United rumors 

Victor Osimhen’s agent Roberto Calenda has reportedly dismissed claims of the player being in talks regarding a potential swap deal with Manchester United.

A recent report from GianlucaDiMarzio.com claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes is trying to broker a swap deal with Napoli involving Osimhen. The Portugal international is eager to leave Old Trafford this summer to join a club that can offer him Champions League football.

However, Napoli will reportedly only consider selling the Nigerian center-forward if an offer is made in cash. Osimhen's agent has also vehemently denied any claims of the center-forward being involved in negotiations that would see him leave Naples. He said (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"There are no negotiations or swap deal talks in progress. Osimhen’s Napoli player and he wants to play Champions League with Napoli, he’s proud of being in UCL."

Napoli will play in this year's Champions League after finishing third in the Serie A last season. It is a luxury Manchester United cannot offer their players after the club finished sixth in the Premier League in the 2021-22 campaign.

This is a major reason why Ronaldo is looking to leave the club before his contract expires in the summer of 2023. Manchester United also have an option to extend the deal by another year.

Osimhen scored 18 goals and provided six assists in 32 matches across all competitions for Napoli. It is understandable why the Serie A giants would be unwilling to sell the striker unless a big offer arrives.

Manchester United continue talks to sign Ajax winger

According to 90min, United continue to hold talks with Ajax over a transfer for winger Antony before the transfer window deadline on September 1.

The Brazil international has been absent from recent training sessions at the Eredivisie club. However, he has since returned after Ajax's decision to impose a daily fine of £25,000 for his actions.

The Dutch giants expect United's final offer to be in the region of £80 million, which will be in excess of what they received for the sale Frenkie de Jong. Ajax sold the Dutch midfielder to Barcelona three years ago for a transfer fee of £78 million.

United's desire to sign Antony is well documented. The Manchester outfit have spent the majority of the ongoing transfer window chasing the right-winger's signature. The player's decision to boycott training indicates that he is willing to go the extra distance in order to force an exit.

