"There is only one that can play" - David Raya comments on his battle with Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 jersey at Arsenal

David Raya has insisted that the battle between himself and Aaron Ramsdale for the No.1 jersey at Arsenal has helped both of them improve.

The two Gunners' teammates are vying for the role of Mikel Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper at the Emirates. Raya, 28, is currently winning the race, starting 12 of 15 Premier League games, and five of six UEFA Champions League games when in the squad.

Meanwhile, Ramsdale, 25, has dropped out of Arteta's starting XI and has become Arsenal's cup competition goalkeeper. The England international has made just one Champions League appearance, and one in the league since being displaced in September.

Raya was asked whether the competition between the duo was having a positive effect on them both (via talkSPORT):

"Of course, and I think I have made him a better goalkeeper. I think that battle - I wouldn't say battle, it's just pushing each other in training, trying to help each other."

Raya has made 17 appearances across competitions, keeping eight clean sheets. The Spaniard joined the Gunners on loan from Brentford in the summer with a view to a permanent £27 million move.

The three-cap Spain international lavished praise on Ramsdale who he deems to be a top goalkeeper:

"He is a top, top goalkeeper and a top, top team-mate. I hope he can say the same about me!"

However, Raya acknowledged that only one of them can be handed the role of Arsenal's undisputed No.1:

"We are team-mates, we are fighting for one position. That’s the only problem being a goalkeeper, there is only one that can play and I am just there to help the team as much as possible."

Ramsdale was a mainstay in the Gunners' side last season as they challenged for the Premier League title. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year after keeping 14 clean sheets in 38 league games.

Arteta's decision to drop Ramsdale came as somewhat of a surprise. Despite this, Arsenal's former attacker Perry Groves doesn't think the Englishman will be allowed to leave in January.

Chelsea reportedly decide against a move for Arsenal's Ramsdale

Mauricio Pochettino looks set to place his trust in Djordje Petrovic.

Chelsea were touted as a possible destination for Ramsdale amid his uncertain future at the Emirates. The Blues are dealing with an injury to their first-choice goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

However, The Evening Standard reports that Djordje Petrovic is set for a run in the team. They will resist signing a new goalkeeper in January, thus deciding against a move for Ramsdale.

The west Londoners believe Petrovic, 24, can succeed in filling in for Sanchez. They also have hopes that the Serbian can provide genuine competition for his Spanish teammate.

Chelsea have been regularly linked with Ramsdale ever since he was dropped by Arteta. The former Sheffield United goalkeeper has three years left on his contract and admitted that he's concerned about his situation at Arsenal.