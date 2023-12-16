"You're gonna stay till the end of the season" - Ex-Arsenal star Perry Groves expects Arteta to snub an approach from Chelsea for 25-year-old star

Perry Groves thinks Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta won't be open to selling Aaron Ramsdale to Chelsea.

Ramsdale's future at the Emirates is in doubt after he was dropped by Arteta as the Gunners' No.1. David Raya arrived on loan from Brentford in the summer and the Spaniard has since displaced the English shot-stopper.

Reports claim that Chelsea are considering a move for Ramsdale following Robert Sanchez's injury. The England international has become Arsenal's cup competition goalkeeper, making nine appearances across competitions, and keeping three clean sheets.

Groves was asked whether the Gunners would consider offloading Ramsdale if the Blues did swoop for him in January. He told talkSPORT:

"Absolutely no chance. (Arteta will say) 'Sorry Aaron but you're gonna stay until the end of the season. For what you've done for the club in the past, I'll let you go at the end of the season."

Groves explained why Arteta was so intent on signing Raya in the summer:

"The reason he got David Raya is because he was worried that if Aaron Ramsdale got injured, the drop off was far too big. Matt Turner (now at Nottingham Forest) was not a good enough goalkeeper to play at Arsenal."

Ramsdale was a mainstay in the Gunners' side last season, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 games across competitions. Many feel that Arteta's decision to drop him was somewhat unjust.

Groves touched on this:

"There's no way he's gonna let Ramsdale go (in January) because you've got two top-quality goalkeepers there. The problem he created for himself is he put David Raya in when Aaron Ramsdale hadn't made a mistake."

Ramsdale has three years left on his contract with the north Londoners. A move to Chelsea could be enticing given his desire to head to Euro 2024 with England next year.

Chelsea could reportedly face competition from Newcastle United for Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale

Newcastle are also monitoring Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.

The Blues could be set for a battle to sign Ramsdale as they are not the only Premier League side showing interest. talkSPORT also reports that Newcastle United are monitoring his situation amid an injury blow of their own.

Nick Pope has suffered a shoulder injury and is expected to be out of action for the remainder of the season. His hopes of heading to Euro 2024 are also in jeopardy, which does help Ramsdale in his mission to be on the plane to Germany in the summer.

It's claimed that Mauricio Pochettino is pushing the Chelsea board to sign players with Premier League experience. Ramsdale boasts this but may also want to join a club that is challenging for a top-four finish.

Newcastle sit seventh in the league, seven points above the 12th-placed Blues. Ramsdale could have a decision to make if Arsenal do agree to part ways in January.