"There are possibilities" - Ex-Premier League defender tips Cristiano Ronaldo and another Manchester United star to leave before transfer deadline

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has told Football Insider that Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Maguire may still leave Manchester United before the end of the transfer window.

Both players' futures have been the subject of speculation, with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly eyeing an exit for a UEFA Champions League side.

Meanwhile, Manchester United captain Maguire is being linked with a move to Chelsea.

Both were dropped by Erik ten Hag for a vital 2-1 win over Liverpool on August 22 leading to more questions about their futures at Old Trafford.

Manchester United's stance over the pair is that they are not for sale.

However, Kenny believes the duo may still depart Manchester United before the window slams shut on August 31.

He said:

“Obviously Ronaldo wants to leave and Maguire has been linked with Chelsea. So there are possibilities there for them in the next week or so. Man United played unbelievably well against Liverpool."

Touching on the game against Liverpool, Kenny continued:

“Liverpool have injuries and they have a bit of a hangover from last season, they are missing Mane and that’s massive for them. Man United had to have a performance, simple as. The two games they started with were embarrassing. Every player would hold their hands up and say that."

The Red Devils had kicked off their season with two woeful defeats to Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

They sat rock bottom of the Premier League table heading into their clash with the Merseysiders.

Kenny believes dropping Cristiano Ronaldo and Maguire for the win hints that their place in the United side is now under huge threat:

“That was the perfect game for them to go out there and change things and Ronaldo and Maguire weren’t there. So we will have to see what that means for their positions at the club now.”

Cristiano Ronaldo remains keen to leave whilst Maguire wants to fight for his place at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is still seemingly pushing for an exit, although reports suggest only Sporting CP hold an interest in the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

His 24 goals in 38 appearances last season are not enticing enough for Champions League sides to deal with his astronomical wages.

Meanwhile, Maguire is eager to continue fighting for a spot in Ten Hag's XI, per the Telegraph.

Maguire understands the situation but will do his utmost to break back into the team despite being dropped by Ten Hag for Raphael Varane against Liverpool.

The Dutch tactician will be rotating his centre-backs throughout the campaign which will bode well for the Englishman.

He has made 146 appearances for United but much of his time at the club has been plagued with criticism.

