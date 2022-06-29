“There’s your daddy!” - Tuchel’s sly remark involving Antonio Conte to Romelu Lukaku strained relationship between Chelsea pair

A sly remark made by Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel towards Romelu Lukaku about Antonio Conte has been detailed in yet another chapter in the calamitous past season for the Belgian.

Lukaku, 29, is heading towards a much-desired return to Inter Milan, joining his former side on a season-long loan. The Belgian striker arrived at Chelsea last summer from Inter in a club-record £97.5 million move.

He failed to hit the heights that preceded him at the San Siro under former manager Antonio Conte, managing just 15 goals in 44 appearances last season.

A comment made by Tuchel to Lukaku while they were watching a Tottenham Hotspur match last season has now been brought to light.

“Somebody told me once that Tuchel and Lukaku were chatting watching a Spurs match, Tuchel then said “There’s your daddy” about Antonio Conte as a joke, it did not go down well with Lukaku."

Antonio Conte, now managing Tottenham, would have been in the Spurs dugout for the game. The Italian had had success with Lukaku in Serie A. The duo won the Serie A title together in 2021 with the Belgian being named 'Footballer of the Year' for his impressive season under Conte.

Unlike Conte, Tuchel had a fractious relationship with Lukaku that stooped to a bitter low when the Belgian striker was interviewed by Sky Italia last December.

The former Manchester United star detailed his issues with the system Tuchel deployed as well as his desire to return to Inter Milan in the near future. The move is now on the verge of completion, after Lukaku was punished with a one-match ban and a £325,000 fine following his comments.

The drama between the Belgian and the Stamford Bridge side continues to take more twists and turns.

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku thrilled to return to Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku has flown into Milan for his medical

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Milan to conclude his deal. A medical is the only thing that is left for the Belgian to secure a return to the Nerazzurri.

Just over a year after his club-record £97.5 million arrival at Stamford Bridge, the 29-year-old is set to leave in the most bitter of circumstances. Ever since Lukaku made the controversial comments on Sky Italia, he has fallen out of favor with Chelsea.

He is delighted to be making the return to Inter Milan where he won the Serie A title, saying (via Mirror):

"I’m very happy to be back!"

