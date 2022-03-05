"There's a good chance" - Dutch journalist Mike Verweij comments on Erik ten Hag taking up Manchester United job

There's a good chance Erik ten Hag could become the next Manchester United manager, according to Dutch journalist Mike Verweij.

Manchester United are actively on the lookout for a new manager, with a host of names already linked to the job.

While the likes of Luis Enrique and Carlo Ancelotti have been rumored for the position, it seems like the two outright favorites at the moment are PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino and Ten Hag.

It was recently revealed that United had made contact with the Dutch manager regarding the job and there were also reports suggesting the Ajax boss had started taking English lessons and has his heart set on a move to Old Trafford.

Verweij had earlier suggested that the chances of Ten Hag taking up the job are rising.

"The chances of Erik ten Hag to Manchester United are rising," said Verweij.

He further commented on the matter on the Kick Off podcast, saying that there's a good chance the move could happen. Verweij went on to say that while Pochettino is still the No.1 choice for the Red Devils, PSG has shown no interest in letting the Argentine manager leave.

According to Verweij, Ajax has shown signs of a possible deal with United.

“I didn't say that but there's a good chance. Pochettino is still number one but PSG have shown no interest of letting Pochettino go. Ajax have showed signs of a possible deal with United,” said Verweij.

It will be interesting to see if Ten Hag has replaced Pochettino as Manchester United's No.1 choice after the latest update.

Manchester United target Erik ten Hag said he is focused only on the Ajax job at the moment

United's managerial target Erik ten Hag did comment on the speculation surrounding his future after Ajax beat AZ Alkmaar in the KNVB Cup.

The Dutch manager insisted that the focus is on the current season and that he has no further thoughts about the future.

“At the moment I am only working with Ajax and have no further thoughts on the future. The focus is on this season. Right now I shouldn’t be the theme. The theme is: how are we going to win games?” said Ten Hag.

The Ajax boss does have a lot of admirers at Old Trafford, with Ralf Rangnick feeling that he is the one to take the project forward.

A recent survey by The Athletic also revealed that 58% of the fans wanted him to become the next manager at the club.

