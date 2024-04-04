"There's not much in it" - When Manchester United star Mason Mount hinted at his preference between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

The GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been raging on for the better part of the last two decades, and many prominent names have taken their picks.

When asked about the same, Manchester United star Mason Mount hinted at his preference between the two greats. He chose the Portuguese forward over Lionel Messi, as per GiveMeSport.

Back in 2021, Mount was asked by Harry Pinero to rank the three, jokingly including Tammy Abraham, in an episode of 'In That Order' on the UMM YouTube Channel, to which the English midfielder responded:

"You know what, between Ronaldo and Messi, there's not much in it."

He then answered the question while making a joke about his national teammate, and said:

"But I'd probably go... Ronaldo, Messi, then I don't know, I can't remember the last name."

Tammy Abraham was with Chelsea from 2016 to 2021, during which he won the 2020–21 UEFA Champions League. Currently, he plays for AS Roma and, so far, has won the 2021–22 UEFA Europa Conference League with them.

Mason Mount started his senior career with Chelsea in 2017 and continued until 2023. During his tenure with the Blues, Mount won the 2020–21 UEFA Champions League, the 2021 UEFA Super Cup, and the 2021 FIFA Club World Cup. He also received the Chelsea Player of the Year award for two consecutive seasons (2020–21 and 2021–22). He then joined Manchester United in 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 65th career hat-trick on Wednesday

On April 3, 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 65th career hat-trick, the most by any player, with Al-Nassr in a match against Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League.

He opened the scoring in the 11th minute and went on to net two more goals in the 21st and 42nd minutes. He was then subbed off in the second half, with the match ending in a satisfying 8-0 win for Al-Nassr.

This hat-trick came just three days after his 64th in a clash against Al-Tai FC last Sunday. Al-Nassr will face Damac next on Saturday, April 6, 2024, in the Saudi Pro League. They will then play against Al Hilal on April 9, 2024, in the semi-final of the Saudi Super Cup.

