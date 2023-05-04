"There's nothing left in the tank" - PSG superstar Lionel Messi told 'he's done' amid reported £320m-per-year Saudi deal

BeIN Sports presenter Richard Keys has opined that Lionel Messi is well past his best amidst claims that the PSG superstar has received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia.

The Argentinian grabbed headlines after traveling to Saudi Arabia, the country to which he is an ambassador, hours after PSG's Ligue 1 loss to Lorient on Sunday (May 30). He flew to the Middle East despite being required to report for training on Monday (April 1).

Messi's unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia did not go down well with the PSG hierarchy. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has reportedly been suspended for two weeks as a result. He will not be allowed to train with the squad for the duration of the suspension and will also not be paid.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Messi is now certain to leave Paris when his contract ends this summer. It appears the Saudi Arabian government is keen to take advantage of the situation.

There are claims that the Middle Eastern country are prepared to offer Messi a record yearly salary of £320 million. Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are reportedly expected to be in the front seat to sign the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Keys, though, reckons the money on offer is ridiculous as he feels Messi no longer offers anything other than marketing. The BeIN Sports pundit said that the PSG superstar is at the end of his career.

"Speaking of numbers, reports tonight that Lionel Messi is to be offered a deal to go and play in the Saudi Pro League," Keys said on BeIN Sports. "The figure being mentioned for him to do that annually, sit down, is £320 million a year, which is twice the amount of money that Cristiano Ronaldo currently earns."

"Where's it going? And, he's done. Let's not pretend. He's done. There's nothing left in the tank other than the marketing maybe. Marketing, yes, for sure, but he's not Lionel Messi from three, four years ago."

It is unclear whether Messi will agree to move to Saudi Arabia as he reportedly prefers to stay in Europe.

Andy Gray dubs Saudi Arabia's offer for PSG superstar Lionel Messi 'obscene'

Andy Gray, who was alongside Richard Keys in the BeIN Sports studio, was also not impressed by the Saudi Arabian government's offer. The former Everton striker pointed out how Cristiano Ronaldo is already struggling at Al-Nassr.

"That's obscene," Gray said on BeIN Sports. "What do we hear about that league at the moment? Nothing. What do we see coming out of that league at the moment? Nothing. Ronaldo is getting criticized in that league already. He's already talking about maybe he won't see his contract out. He's only been there three months. That is just mental."

Saudi Arabia are, nevertheless, determined to reignite the rivalry between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo.

