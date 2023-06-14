"There were shortcomings that sooner or later we end up paying for" - Kylian Mbappe makes brutally honest PSG confession amid transfer speculation

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe has made a blunt admission about the French giants' failure in the UEFA Champions League amidst doubts about his future.

Mbappe grabbed headlines after informing Les Parisiens that he won't be triggering the option to extend his deal by another 21 months via a letter on Monday (June 12). His contract at the Parc des Princes will thus expire in June 2024.

Irked by the forward's actions, PSG are contemplating selling him this summer, according to French daily L'Equipe. Mbappe, meanwhile, claimed that he would be happy to stay in Paris next season.

While the dust is yet to settle, Mbappe has given an interview to Italian daily La Gazzetta dello Sport. In the interaction, the Frenchman discussed, among other things, the Parisians' struggles in the Champions League.

It's worth noting that Les Parisiens have failed to go beyond the Round of 16 in five of the last seven editions of the European competition.

Mbappe made a bold claim about the club's failure in Europe, saying that he knew there were flaws that would prevent them from winning the Champions League. He stressed the need for PSG to learn from their mistakes in the previous season.

"At the top level, for a competitor like me, the goal is to win all the titles," Mbappe told La Gazzetta dello Sport. "We knew there were shortcomings that sooner or later we end up paying for. We have to learn from the mistakes of each season, not to repeat them every time - these are not empty words. Individually, on the other hand, I have been maintaining high levels for some years. I want to continue progressing to always remain at the top."

Mbappe has bagged 34 goals and 26 appearances from 52 Champions League appearances for the Parisians so far.

PSG set €150 million price tag on Kylian Mbappe

PSG could cash in on Kylian Mbappe this summer if he does not commit his future to the club. According to reports, it'd take an offer of €150 million to prise the forward away from the French giants.

Les Parisiens splurged €180 million to make Kylian Mbappe's loan move from AS Monaco permanent in 2018. They hope to recoup most of that amount despite the Frenchman's contract expiring next year.

Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the former Monaco star as they were last year. Kylian Mbappe was widely expected to join the Spanish giants on a free transfer but surprisingly signed a contract extension with the Parisians.

Meanwhile, there are also suggestions that PSG could prefer to sell the superstar to Manchester United. The Ligue 1 champions' Qatari owners might opt to do business with the Red Devils if Sheikh Jassim's takeover bid is successful.

It recently emerged that Parisians president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is helping his compatriot in his efforts to buy the Premier League giants.

