“There are still a few question marks over what is going on with Chelsea up front” - Chris Sutton makes his prediction as Blues prepare to face Leeds

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has shared his prediction for the Blues' Premier League clash against Leeds United on Sunday (August 21). He is confident that his former side will secure a win after their good performance against Tottenham Hotspur.

Thomas Tuchel's side began their campaign on a winning note with a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park. They then faced rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, where they conceded a 96th-minute equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 draw.

They now travel to Elland Road to face Leeds, who have also had a win and a draw so far. The Peacocks won 2-1 against Wolverhampton Wanderers but drew 2-2 against Southampton after being 2-0 up at the hour mark.

Sutton has backed Chelsea to take all three points against Leeds, predicting in his column for the BBC:

"Leeds boss Jesse Marsch will have been deeply disappointed to see his side pegged back by Southampton after going two goals up, and I think he might have to deal with another setback here."

He added:

"There are still a few question marks over what is going on with Chelsea up front, and they keep getting linked with new players too, but they were excellent against Spurs last week. If they play like that at Elland Road, they will win."

Sutton's Prediction: Chelsea to win 1-0.

Chelsea close to signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Blues are closing in on Barcelona striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As per Romano, Aubameyang and his representatives have had 'positive talks' with the Blues. A deal could be finalised after an agreement between the two clubs, but they are currently apart on the striker's valuation.

Romano tweeted:

"Pierre Aubameyang update. Been told meeting with Chelsea on Thursday night was "very positive", personal terms won't be an issue - Chelsea and Auba's camp are on the same page about contract. It's now time for talks with Barça - €30m price tag considered too high."

Aubameyang, 33, spent more than four years in the Premier League with Arsenal, contributing 68 goals and 16 assists in 128 games.

He then joined Barcelona in January this year on a free transfer. He scored 13 goals and provided one assist in 24 appearances across competitions for the Spanish giants. The Gabonese striker has also worked under Thomas Tuchel during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues have seen their two strikers depart this summer. Romelu Lukaku re-joined Inter Milan on loan, while Timo Werner re-joined RB Leipzig on a permanent deal. That explains the Blues' pursuit of Aubameyang.

