According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have already started to prepare for life after Kylian Mbappe. As per the Italian journalist, the French giants have readied a plan that involves signing three high-profile players in the summer to cover three different positions.

Having officially signed for Les Parisiens in 2018 for a gargantuan sum of €180m, Kylian Mbappe has gone on to amass 243 goals and 105 assists in a matter of 290 appearances.

In his close to seven-year stay at Parc des Princes, the Frenchman has also managed to rack up 13 pieces of silverware, despite the elusive UCL trophy continuing to elude him.

Nevertheless, the 25-year-old forward is expected to finally depart Paris in the summer, at the end of his current contract with PSG. Consequently, the reigning French champions are said to have already prepared a plan for a future without Kylian Mbappe.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, PSG are considering to secure three big names in summer, one each in the attack, midfield, as well as central defense.

The renowned sports journalist has also mentioned certain names that the Paris-based club could be considering. The likes of Bernardo Silva and Bruno Guimaraes have already seen their names get linked to PSG and could witness the same come summer. In the defense department, Romano states that the duo of Leny Yoro and Matthijs De Ligt are extremely appreciated by the club.

PSG also set sights on Barcelona youngster as part of post-Kylian Mbappe project

Aside from the aforementioned players, PSG are also keeping tabs on a hoard of other footballers who could aid in the rebuild of the club. If reports by The Athletic are to believed, one of the players that has caught the attention of the PSG officials is 19-year-old Barcelona mainstay Gavi.

The Spanish midfielder is currently serving time on the treatment table, after sustaining a crucial ACL injury during international duty. Nevertheless, manager Luis Enrique and owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi remain in contention for the youngster's services, as mentioned in the said report.

Despite the interest and Barcelona's financial woes, the Catalan giants consider Gavi to be an unsellable asset. Furthermore, current Barca manager Xavi has already relayed the importance of the midfield work-horse, calling him the heart and soul of the current Blaugrana squad.

While Kylian Mbappe seems destined to join Real Madrid when the summer transfer window opens, Gavi's potential transfer to PSG looks equally unlikely.