"There will be a meeting" - Napoli sporting director confirms plans for Chelsea and Arsenal target Victor Osimhen in January window

Napoli sporting director Mauro Meluso has handed a transfer blow to Arsenal and Chelsea. He has said that striker Victor Osimhen will not leave in January and is optimistic that the Nigerian will sign a new deal.

Meluso said that there's no chance of Osimhen leaving when the transfer window reopens in January. He added that there will be a meeting soon to extend the striker's contract, with Metro quoting him as saying:

"No, no way. Absolutely not. Our squad is very good, and we feel relaxed. Of course, we can improve it, but it will discuss this topic later. We will certainly get together to understand how and whether to intervene.

"There will be a meeting between the President and Osimhen's entourage over the next few weeks. It is part of the game, and a little time is needed to think about it."

Chelsea and Arsenal were keen on signing Osimhen, and reports suggested that the striker would force a move away following the racist video on the club's channel. Both London clubs are keen on bolstering their attack and see the striker as an ideal fit.

Chelsea and Arsenal remain interested in Napoli's Osimhen

Chelsea and Arsenal remain interested in Napoli star Victor Osimhen and could make a move in the summer. The Serie A side are looking to agree a new deal with him, as his current deal expires in 2025.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis hinted that he would be open to selling the striker when the summer window opens if a new deal is not agreed. However, the club released a quick statement to rebuff the reports:

"SSC Napoli would like to clarify recent comments made by president Aurelio De Laurentiis regarding Victor Osimhen, given that his words have been distorted by certain media publications.

"President De Laurentiis did not say anything negative about Victor. He simply stated that after a series of lengthy contract negotiations, which ended with the parties shaking hands and agreeing to continue together, Victor had second thoughts."

It continued:

"President De Laurentiis hopes this is merely a pause for reflection. Over the coming weeks, when Victor will not be able to play as he recovers from injury, the president, Osimhen and his agent Roberto Calenda will sit down calmly to discuss the future. Describing relations between Osimhen and Napoli as frosty is entirely out of place."

Chelsea and Arsenal are keen on battling for the Premier League title next season and are looking to add a goalscorer. They see the Napoli star as the perfect fit, but face competition from PSG and Al Hilal.