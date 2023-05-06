"These people are crazier every day" - Former Barcelona star blasts PSG fans for insulting Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has launched an attack on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans for their treatment of Lionel Messi.

Messi grabbed headlines after traveling to Saudi Arabia, hours after Les Parisiens' Ligue 1 loss to Lorient on Sunday (April 30). He flew out of Paris despite being required to report for training on Monday (May 1).

The Argentinian's unauthorized trip to the Middle East did not go well at PSG, who punished him with a two-week suspension. The forward is not allowed to train with the squad and will also not be paid for the duration of the suspension.

Fans, meanwhile, expressed their anger towards Messi by hurling abusive chants against him in front of the club's HQ on Wednesday (May 3). Although the Ligue 1 giants have condemned those actions, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is certain to leave Paris when his contract ends in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Vidal has now blasted PSG fans for their treatment of Messi in recent days. The former Barcelona midfielder reckons the Argentinian has been the Parisians' best player this season and feels he should be cherished instead of being abused.

"The thing about the PSG fans is crazy, these people are crazier every day," Vidal said (via TyC Sports). "They can't insult the best in the world, watch him (Lionel Messi) play... Clearly, they were not given in the Champions League and the (French) Cup, but in the championship, he has been the best."

"A world champion, he is in almost all the matches, he never gets injured, he scored most of the goals with Mbappe and most of the passes are from him. Crazy, crazy that they always attack the best, but that's football and that's the way people are."

Messi, meanwhile, issued an apology for traveling to Saudi Arabia without permission in a video on Friday (May 5).

Arturo Vidal addresses PSG superstar Lionel Messi's future amid Barcelona links

Lionel Messi will not be short of options when he leaves the Parc des Princes this summer. The Saudi Arabian government is prepared to offer the megastar €400 million a year to convince him to move to the Middle East.

Major League Soccer club Inter Miami have also been credited with an interest in the PSG talisman. Barcelona, meanwhile, are keen to re-sign Lionel Messi after reluctantly letting him go in 2021. Addressing the forward's future, Vidal said:

"I always wish Leo the best. He will know what is the best decision for him and his family. I will support him in whatever he wants, but I don't like to speak for others."

Vidal played 81 games alongside Messi during his time at Barcelona between 2018 and 2020, combining to score ten times. They won two trophies together, including one La Liga title

Poll : 0 votes