“These are things that are said for the gallery” - Carlo Ancelotti responds to Diego Simeone suggesting Real Madrid benefit from referees' decisions

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has responded to Diego Simeone's comments insinuating that Los Blancos benefit from referees' decisions. El Cholo's opinion came after Real Madrid's 5-2 win over Celta Vigo in a Copa del Rey Round of 16 clash at Santiago Bernabeu on January 16.

One of the most controversial decisions in the game came in the first half when the referee didn't award a penalty to the visitors after a foul by Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin on forward Williot Swedberg. It was followed shortly by Kylian Mbappe opening the scoring for the hosts in the 37th minute.

Vinicius Jr. scored in the 48th minute to double the lead for the visitors. However, goals by Jonathan Bamba (83') and Marcos Alonso (90'+1 P) forced the game into extra time. Real Madrid dominated that phase with goals from substitutes Endrick (108', and 119') and Federico Valverde (112') making it 5-2 to end the game.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was asked about the controversial refereeing decision in a press conference on Friday (January 17). He said (via Into the Calderon):

“I didn’t see yesterday’s match. They told me about episodes that happened as there have been for 100 years. I don’t know what surprises people...”

Carlo Ancelotti recently reacted to El Cholo's comments. He said (via @MadridXtra on X):

"Simeone's words? These are things that are said for the gallery. Everyone in football is aware of what Real Madrid represents in its 125 years of history. I suppose they are thorns that hurt."

At present, Simeone's side is leading the LaLiga table with 44 points in 20 games. Real Madrid are second with 43. However, they have played one game less than their city rivals.

"He has an extraordinary shot" - Carlo Ancelotti praises Endrick and Arda Guler after Real Madrid's game against Celta Vigo

Endrick and Arda Guler - Copa Del Rey - Source: Getty

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti waxed lyrical about youngsters Endrick and Arda Guler after Los Blancos' 5-2 bashing of Celta Vigo on January 16. Both teenagers have struggled to find regular playing time this season.

Endrick has played just 291 minutes across 17 games this season, registering four goals and a solitary assist. This equates to a playing time of just 17.12 minutes per game. Arda Guler, meanwhile, has played 816 minutes across 22 games, scoring three goals and creating five more.

However, both youngsters played key roles against Celta Vigo. Guler was brought on in place of Brahim Diaz in the 70th minute and provided two key assists in the game. He also formed a crucial link between the attack and the midfield and ended the game with 90% passing accuracy.

Endrick, meanwhile, was the most clutch player in the game, scoring a brace in the extra time and helping his team reach the quarter-finals of the Copa del Rey. He was substituted in for Kylian Mbappe in the 79th minute.

After the game, Carlo Ancelotti said (via Managing Madrid):

“Endrick showed his quality, he has an extraordinary shot. Guler came in when the game started to get difficult and he showed character. Endrick has already spoken about the unfairness.”

After the domestic cup triumph, Real Madrid will return to LaLiga and face Las Palmas on Sunday (January 19) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

