"They could have a 15-point lead by February" - Gabby Agbonlahor refers to Manchester City as the 'Bayern Munich of the Premier League'

Former Aston Villa striker Gabriel Agbonlahor has termed Manchester City "the Bayern Munich of the Premier League." Speaking on the Talksport Breakfast TV show, Agbonlahor said:
“MCFC are the Bayern Munich of the PL. That’s what it’s turning into! Man City will be 9 points ahead, it’s turning into that league. City could have a 15 point lead by the end of February!”
Manchester City are currently comfortably sitting at the top of the Premier League table. They have an eight-point lead over second-placed Chelsea and a nine-point lead over Liverpool, who have a game in hand.
Manchester City have ended the year as they started it, winning their last 10 matches. They are relentless in their pursuit of a fourth league title under manager Pep Guardiola.
While Cityzens have been on a winning spree, their rivals are stuttering amidst the pressure in the Premier League. Manchester City defeated Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Chelsea could only manage a 1-1 home draw against Brighton and Hove Albion on Wednesday. Liverpool fell to a surprise 1-0 defeat away against Leicester City on Tuesday.
The form shown by City in the last 10 games is reminiscent of last season. They went on a 19 game unbeaten run back then and effectively ran away with the title. Eight points clear at the top of the table, Cityzens are primed to win the Premier League once again under the Catalan coach.
Manchester City are dominating the Premier League like never before
Ever since Guardiola took over the reigns at City, they have dominated the English football landscape. Manchester City have won the league title in three out of the five seasons the ex-Barcelona man has been at the helm. The Catalan has transformed the team into champions elect.
Manchester City have had 2021 to remember. The count of 110 points in 2021 is 27 more than Chelsea and 33 more than Liverpool. Despite playing without a classic center forward due to the failure to sign Cristiano Ronaldo or Harry Kane, City have had no problems scoring goals. Guardiola's team have scored 112 goals in 44 games in 2021, an average of more than 2.5 goals per game. The dominance of the blue side of Manchester in English football is there for all to see.
