"They are allergic to Champions League" - Top 10 memes as PSG are knocked out of the UCL by Borussia Dortmund

Fans on social media posted hilarious memes as Borussia Dortmund defeated PSG 1-0 on Tuesday at the Parc des Princes to book their spot in the Champions League final at Wembley. The first leg of the UCL semi-final clash ended 1-0 at Signal Iduna Park, with Niclas Füllkrug scoring the solitary goal in the 36th minute.

PSG were hoping to convert their home advantage into a victory, but were toothless in attack as Borussia Dortmund won the second leg 1-0 to win the tie 2-0 on aggregate.

After the match, football fans took to X (formerly Twitter) and reacted to the match with a plethora of memes. One account wrote about PSG's misfortunes in the UCL:

"They are allergic to Champions League."

Expand Tweet

Norwegian former footballer Jan Aage Fjortoft declared "Tony Woodwork" as the Man of the Match, joking about the fact that the French side hit the woodwork six times over the two legs.

Expand Tweet

Another account joked about the Mbappe transfer saga, suggesting that the Frenchman would try to leave his current club as soon as the match was over.

Expand Tweet

Mbappe was also mocked for not being able to touch the Champions League trophy despite being one of the generation's best players.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other memes from X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Borussia Dortmund knocked PSG out to reach their first UCL final in eleven years

Edin Terzić's Borussia Dortmund were the underdogs when they were drawn against PSG in the Champions League semi-finals. However, their defensive rigidity and counter-attacking prowess prevailed as they secured a 2-0 win on aggregate.

Tuesday's second leg started with Paris Saint-Germain dominating possession and Dortmund defending as usual. Although they dominated possession with 61% of the ball, Les Parisians weren't able to produce the end result in a goalless first half.

Things started opening up in the second half, with PSG throwing more men forward out of desperation. However, Dortmund broke the deadlock in the 50th minute through a Mats Hummels header from a corner.

Borussia Dortmund will face the winner of the second semi-final between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the Champions League final on June 1 at Wembley.