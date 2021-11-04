“They are almost unbeatable” – Michael Owen names favorites to win the Champions League

Former Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen believes Liverpool are the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League title this season.

The 41-year-old considers Chelsea and Manchester City to be the Reds' closest rivals for the trophy.

Speaking to BT Sport (via the Metro), Owen said:

"I think English football and the Premier League is so far ahead of everyone else at the moment and getting even stronger. We’re taking the best managers as well. I think the biggest dangers to Liverpool are probably Man City and Chelsea."

"You look at the Anfield factor, I just can’t get that out of my head. Good luck going there in the second leg of a European tie. They are almost unbeatable at Anfield. You’d have to say that Liverpool are favourites."

Liverpool cemented their place in the knockout rounds of the Champions League following their 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday. The victory means the Reds are winners of Group B, with two games still remaining in the group stage.

Liverpool are expected to face tough competition in the Champions League from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City.

Liverpool comfortably navigated UEFA Champions League's 'Group of Death'

Liverpool were drawn alongside Atletico Madrid, FC Porto and AC Milan in a Champions League group which was deemed the 'Group of Death.'

However, the Reds have successfully navigated past this tricky group with two games still remaining in the group phase. They have won all four of their Champions League games so far this season and will be looking forward to competing in the knockout rounds.

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson was pleased to see his side qualify for the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Speaking after their 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, he said:

“It’s an achievement, especially in this group with the teams that are in it, to win the group and qualify for the next round is important. But we want to keep going, keep the momentum going when we’re playing games.”

However, there is still a lot to play for in Group B. FC Porto are just one point ahead of Atletico Madrid. The pair will play against each other on the final day of the group stages on the 7th of December 2021.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC FT: #LFC 2 Atletico 0: So much for the group of death. Klopp’s men win it with two matches to spare to book their place in the last 16 of the CL. Goals from Jota and Mane put them in control before Felipe was sent off. Managed the game well second half. FT: #LFC 2 Atletico 0: So much for the group of death. Klopp’s men win it with two matches to spare to book their place in the last 16 of the CL. Goals from Jota and Mane put them in control before Felipe was sent off. Managed the game well second half.

Apart from Liverpool, other teams to have also qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League include Juventus, AFC Ajax and Bayern Munich.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh