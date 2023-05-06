"They are in Asia like Real Madrid are in Europe" - Lionel Messi told to make Saudi Arabian move by former Premier League star

Former Premier League striker Bafetimbi Gomis has expressed his desire to see Paris Saint-Germain superstar Lionel Messi join Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal this summer.

Messi, 35, joined PSG on a free transfer after reluctantly leaving Barcelona in 2021. The Argentinian put pen to paper on a two-year deal with Les Parisiens at the time of signing.

Although PSG were hopeful of tying the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner to a new deal at the start of the year, the situation has since changed. According to reports, Messi is certain to leave Paris when his contract ends this summer.

Messi will certainly not be short of options, with several clubs interested in snapping him up. Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami are keen to sign the forward, while a return to Barcelona is also an option for him.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal have also been credited with an interest in signing the PSG superstar. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Messi has received an offer worth more than €400 million a year from the Riyadh-based club.

Although there are suggestions that Messi prefers to stay in Europe, Gomis hopes the former Barcelona superstar opts to move to Saudi Arabia. The former Al-Hilal likened Al-Za'eem to European heavyweights Real Madrid in an attempt to convince the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner to join the Asian Champions League winners.

"Al-Hilal are the leaders of Asia and can sign any big star," Gomis told SBC (via Kooora). "I hope Lionel Messi comes to Al-Za'eem. They are in Asia like Real Madrid are in Europe, they're a great team and it is the players who come to them."

It remains to be seen if Gomis' wish to see Messi join Al-Hilal comes true.

Lionel Messi has been suspended by PSG

Lionel Messi grabbed headlines after traveling to Saudi Arabia, hours after PSG's Ligue 1 loss to Lorient last Sunday (April 30). He left Paris despite being required to report for training on Monday (May 1).

The Argentinian's unauthorized trip to the Middle East certainly did not go well at the Parc des Princes. The Les Parisiens hierarchy promptly decided to suspend Messi for two weeks as a result. The forward is not allowed to train with the squad and will also not be paid for the duration of the suspension.

Hence, Lionel Messi appears certain to leave PSG at the end of the season. Although a return to Barcelona is a serious option, Al-Hilal are the only club to have made a concrete offer for him so far. The Spanish giants' financial issues could hinder their hopes of signing Messi.

