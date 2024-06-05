"They should ask Barca for help" - Fans react as report claims Real Madrid's current trophy cabinet can hold only 3 more UCL trophies

A recent report by Madrid-based sports website Relevo has claimed that Real Madrid's current trophy cabinet has space for only three more UEFA Champions League trophies. Los Blancos won the Champions League on June 1 after beating Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium.

This marked Real Madrid's record-extending 15th UEFA Champions League title. The victory at Wembley was also Carlo Ancelotti's third Champions League trophy as manager across two stints with the Spanish giants.

Fans took to X with humorous responses to the report on the status of Real Madrid's current trophy cabinet. Here is a collection of their posts:

One fan wrote:

"They should ask Barca for help, they definitely have more empty cabinet💀."

Another added:

"Take Tottenham’s cabinet on rent."

"Ask Atletico de Madrid if they can give up a little space," chimed in another.

One account posted:

"Time to build a new cabinet."

"Can we rent Arsenal's cabinet, their UCL cabinet has been empty forever," said another.

Another posted:

"Hilarious problems at Madrid."

One user wrote:

"What a flex 😎"

While another wrote:

"Oh we will build a new cabinet bro after 4 years when we win the next 3."

Real Madrid also won La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana this season. As Champions League winners, Los Blancos will face UEFA Europa League champions Atalanta BC in the UEFA Super Cup on August 14.

4 Real Madrid stars named in Champions League Team of the Season

UEFA recently announced the 2023-24 Champions League Team of the Season. It was chosen by the association's Technical Observer panel based on the players' performances in the competition this season.

Unsurprisingly, four Los Blancos players made it to the Champions League Team of the Season. They were defenders Dani Carvajal and Antonio Rudiger, midfielder Jude Bellingham, and forward Vinícius Junior.

Borussia Dortmund's Gregor Kobel was named the goalkeeper, along with teammates Mats Hummels and Ian Maatsen in the backline.

Dortmund's Marcel Sabitzer and Paris Saint-Germain's Vitinha made the team as holding midfielders. Manchester City's Phil Foden and Bayern Munich's Harry Kane were the other two forwards in the Champions League Team of the Season.