"They have a big big chance" - Thomas Tuchel says forgotten 28-year-old Chelsea forward could be part of squad next season 

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has hinted during a media interaction session that striker Michy Batshuayi could stay at the club for next season. The German manager said that all the young and fringe players in the squad, including the Belgium international, have a 'big big' chance of making it big at Stamford Bridge.

Batshuayi stepped onto the pitch in the second half of Chelsea's 2-1 win in a pre-season friendly with Club America. Tuchel seems impressed with the quality shown by the former Marseille man and has hinted towards him staying for next season.

Speaking in an interview, Tuchel said via The Chelsea Chronicle:

“For all of them [a chance]. Malang [Sarr] and Trevoh [Chalobah] did from more or less out of nothing, they earned a place in their squad and played a huge role in the season.

“Everyone has the chance now to show up. The big part is that the players that are now here, it’s a nice group of players. It’s an open group of players who make it easy for you to feel welcome and show your best level.''

“It’s not always like this, that’s what makes the group special. That’s why the youngsters and players like Michy Batshuayi, and everyone who is new in the group, they have a big, big chance. They are responsible for what they make out of it and right now they give 100%, that’s what we demand.”

The Premier League giants signed the 28-year-old Belgian striker in 2016. However, he is yet to find a regular spot in the starting XI of the team after having spent most of his days on loan spells at another club.

Since joining the Premier League club, Batshuayi has played for Borussia Dortmund, Valencia, Crystal Palance and Besiktas on loan. The striker scored 14 goals and assisted five more in the Turkish league last season, outscoring most of the Chelsea attackers in the process.

Chelsea out of race to sign Jules Kounde after Barcelona reach full agreement with the player

Chelsea are out of the race to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after Barcelona reached a full agreement with the player, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano (via Barca Buzz).

The deal agreed between the Spanish giants and the player is reported to be around €65 million. The 23-year-old French defender was on the target list of many big European clubs.

The Blues lost central defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen and are on the lookout for replacements. They have signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli and are linked with France international Presnel Kimpembe.

