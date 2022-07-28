“They’d score lots of goals, that’s for sure” – Frank McAvennie names signing that can form excellent partnership with Sterling at Chelsea

Frank McAvennie has urged Chelsea to sign Allan Saint-Maximin from Newcastle United. He believes the Frenchman can form an excellent partnership with Raheem Sterling and get the Blues the goals they need.

Chelsea were keen on signing a right-winger earlier this summer and made a move for Raphinha.

With The Brazilian joining Barcelona, McAvennie has suggested the Blues take a look at Saint-Maximum. He claims the Frenchman will be brilliant on the wings with Sterling and told Football Insider:

"I don't think he'll want to go. Chełsea is a huge club, Newcastle are not yet but they're going to be. It's whether or not he wants to stay and be part of that build. He's the one player I'd have kept because they were hopeless until Eddie Howe came in."

"For £40m, he'd be a good addition. Him and [Raheem] Sterling playing up front, that would be interesting. They'd score lots of goals, that's for sure."

Newcastle United FC @NUFC Allan Saint-Maximin has been voted the North East Football Writers' Association player of the year for 2021.



Chelsea signed Raheem Sterling from Manchester City earlier this summer

Raheem Sterling became the first Chelsea signing under new owner Todd Boehly when he moved from Manchester City in the ongoing window. The Blues sealed a reported £50 million deal for the 27-year-old, who has penned a five-year contract with the London outfit.

Speaking to Chelsea TV, Sterling revealed why he chose to move to Stamford Bridge. He claimed it was the challenge to take the club back to the top of the Premier League that interested him and said:

"Seeing in the last two years it's four or five finals that you guys have been in, the progress, you won the Champions League and are now looking to challenge for the Premier League, it's something that intrigued me when I was having a conversation with the club."

"Seeing the direction that you guys are going in, it's something I really bought into and I just felt it is a place where I can really come into my own."

Thomas Tuchel's side also signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer but have reportedly missed on signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

