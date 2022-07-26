4 reasons why the 2022-23 season is crucial for Newcastle United

Since the remarkable 2012 season when they finished sixth, Newcastle United have failed to live up to the expectations. In the years since, they’ve been relegated once and finished in the bottom half seven times.

In October 2021, 'The Magpies' were bought by the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund in a deal worth £300 million. It proved to uplift morale as they moved from the bottom of the league to finish the season in eleventh place.

The appointment of Eddie Howe as head coach and the signings of Keiran Trippier, Chris Wood, Dan Burn and Bruno Guimaraes improved the club and led to an impressive second half of the season in which they accumulated 38 points.

With their owners being the richest in European football, the Magpies were expected to have a summer spending spree. Their appointment of Dan Ashworth as sporting director shows that the club have a vision.

Recently, Sven Botman of LOSC Lille moved to the Magpies for €37 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #NUFC



Botman has also posted his farewell message to Lille and their fans on his account. 🏻 Sven Botman signs his contract until 2027 as Newcastle player. Medical successfully completed in the last hours. €37m fee to Lille.Botman has also posted his farewell message to Lille and their fans on his account. Sven Botman signs his contract until 2027 as Newcastle player. Medical successfully completed in the last hours. €37m fee to Lille. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFCBotman has also posted his farewell message to Lille and their fans on his account. ✅👋🏻 https://t.co/kmtaAYEz5i

Newcastle are likely to strengthen their squad, especially at right wing and defensive midfield. However, the new season is crucial for the Magpies. Of course, it would be ludicrous to expect them to fight the top six for a Champions League spot immediately, but their performances in the league will serve as an omen of what is yet to come.

Here are four reasons why the Magpies have an important season ahead.

#4. The Newcastle Project

Dan Ashworth was appointed sporting director this summer.

Newcastle's long-term goal of establishing themselves amongst the elites of the league and increasing club stature can be gauged next season. They aim to finish in the top half and improve their overall quality throughout the season. They will also be looking to play quality football and upset the big six.

Newcastle United FC @NUFC



An agreement has been reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect. #NUFC are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director.An agreement has been reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect. 🤝 #NUFC are delighted to announce that Dan Ashworth will become the club’s sporting director.An agreement has been reached with Brighton & Hove Albion to release him from his current contractual obligations with immediate effect.

The club will hope that the sporting director and the manager get along well. The dynamic between the two figures would be integral to the team's on-field performance.

The changes on the field don’t need to be drastic. Even if they underperform, there’s no need to panic as the newly-rich club can acquire capable reinforcements. But they do need all the pieces to come together so that they'd have something to build upon.

#3. Breaking into the top eight

Dan Burn joined from Brighton and Hove Albion for €15 million and was crucial to the club's survival.

On paper, Newcastle don’t have the quality to break into the top eight. Teams like Leicester City, West Ham United, and Wolverhampton Wanders have better coaches and personnel. However, if they exceed expectations and break into the top eight, 'The Magpies' can pat themselves on the back for a fantastic season.

A better season than a top-eight finish is a top-seven finish which will see them play in the UEFA Conference league. At the moment, it’s purely speculation, and although it’s difficult to achieve, it isn't impossible.

#2. Eyes on Europe

Sven Botman was signed in attempt to increase the defensive quality at the club.

Newcastle fans haven’t seen their side host a European football match since 2013, when their side fell against Benfica. If 'The Magpies' could climb the Premier League table, their european objectives would enter the picture.

If they finish anywhere near the top six, that could attract some elite players and change the unhappy perception of the club as a fringe competitor.

#1. Possible destination for elite players

Bruno Guimaraes joined Newcastle from Lyon for €42 million in January.

Fans were eager to see Newcastle go on a shopping spree and convince elite players to join their side. Although they have adequate funds, the lack of player pull given the club's stature makes it hard to recruit the very best at the moment.

However, players will be sure to keep an eye on the project in Newcastle. If the club shows progress, it becomes more likely that world-class players will finally come to St. James' Park.

This season is the start of a new era at Newcastle. Where do you think they go from here?

