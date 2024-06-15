“They don’t have many goal-scorers”: Patrice Evra predicts winner of Euro 2024 opening game between Germany and Scotland

Former France national team captain Patrice Evra has weighed in on who will win the opening game between Germany and Scotland of Euro 2024. The first match of the tournament is being held at Allianz Arena on Friday (June 14).

The Manchester United legend expressed his confidence in the host nation. Speaking to Sony Sports Network, he said:

"So, you know, in the first game of these tournaments, of course Germany are the host. I think Germany will win. Even if I have a lot of respect for Scotland, but they don't have many goal-scorers, I mean, apart from Scott McTominay, not because it's a United legend, but you know, it's the opening game."

"Everything can happen because you know, the pressure, you know to under the pressure. So the first game is always a top game, but I feel like even Germany, they struggle or not, they can have like the prob all the people from Germany behind them. So at the end, 100% Germany," added Patrice Evra.

This year's hosts have won the UEFA European Championship thrice in the past (1972, 1980, and 1996) while Scotland are yet to win their first. Both nations are sorted into Group A for Euro 2024 along with Hungary and Switzerland.

Florian Wirtz nets opening goal for Germany at Euro 2024

German forward Florian Wirtz scored the very first goal of Euro 2024 in the opening match of the tournament against Scotland just 10 minutes into the clash. With this goal, the Bayer Leverkusen star became the youngest-ever goalscorer for his nation in the European Championship at 21 years and 42 days.

Florian Wirtz received his first call to play for Germany's senior team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2021. He won the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal this season while scoring 18 goals and providing 20 assists in 49 games for Leverkusen.

The first half of the match at Allianz Arena ended in a 3-0 score. Following Wirtz's goal from an assist by Joshua Kimmich, the hosts doubled their lead with Jamal Musiala's goal through an assist by Kai Havertz in the 19th minute.

25-year-old German midfielder Havertz successfully netted a penalty (45+1') after Scotland's defender Ryan Porteous was given a red card following a VAR check for committing a dangerous foul.

Julian Nagelsmann's squad maintained greater possession (69%) and pass accuracy with 309 accurate passes (92%) in the first half of the match while having five shots, all of which were on target. Scotland, on the other hand, made fewer passes (114) while committing six fouls and coming down to 10 players.

The host nation are pitted against Hungary next in the group stage of Euro 2024 on Wednesday (June 19), at MHPArena, while Scotland will face Switzerland on the same day at RheinEnergieStadion.