"They would have done the same thing" - Barcelona star Pedri defends wild celebrations after 4-0 El Clasico win over Real Madrid 

Barcelona celebrated wildly after beating Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the El Clasico on Sunday. The Blaugrana have come under scrutiny for their celebration, but Pedri sees nothing wrong in how Xavi's men celebrated the win.

According to the Barcelona midfielder, even Real Madrid players would've celebrated the same way had they won the game by that margin against a direct title rival.

Pedri told Cadena Cope program El Partidazo:

“On the one hand, I understand it, and on the other, I don’t. I think they would have done the same thing. When you beat your direct rival 4-0, you’re going to celebrate like this because you get immense joy when you play a game like that."

Barcelona have put their slow start to the season behind them and have stepped up spectacularly since the turn of the year. The Blaugrana are currently on an unbeaten run spanning 12 games across competitions, winning nine.

Pedri knows things are going well in the team at the moment. He also spent some time talking about the Spanish national team, whom he is set to represent during the ongoing international break after earning a call-up from manager Luis Enrique.

“At the moment I can’t complain, things are turning out the best they could have been ( … ) the Bernabeu match was an unforgettable match, but now we’re in the national team, and we’re all a team."

“We look at each other the same. and we laugh the same way in here. There is only one Real Madrid player here (Carvajal), and the truth is that we don’t hesitate with that. We are a team, and we want to win together," added Pedri.

What's next for Barcelona and Pedri?

The midfielder has bagged three goals and one assist for Barcelona this season.

The Blaugrana will return to La Liga action after the international break, with a clash against second-placed Sevilla on April 3. Xavi's men will hope to win that game as that'll fire them into second spot in the league table.

Barcelona will also have their eyes on the UEFA Europa League, where they'll lock horns with Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their quarter-final on April 7. With Pedri and his partners in crime firing on all cylinders, the Blaugrana stand a decent chance of winning both games.

