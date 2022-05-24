“They either want Manchester United to win or watch them lose” – Gary Neville issues warning to Erik ten Hag after Old Trafford appointment

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has warned incoming manager Erik ten Hag of the size of the step-up from Ajax to the Red Devils.

The Dutch boss was in attendance for United's 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace on the final matchday on May 22, before starting work at Old Trafford the following day.

Ten Hag will succeed interim boss Ralf Rangnick following a disastrous season for the club. The Red Devils have only just held on to a Europa League spot after losing 12 Premier League games across the campaign.

While Neville appreciates the job Ten Hag has done at a great club like Ajax, he warned that the increased media scrutiny will make his new job even tougher.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News), the Sky Sports pundit said:

"It's a huge step up. Obviously Ajax are a great football club, great history, great fanbase that expect so he’s had that expectation placed upon him."

"You’ve also got a great chance of winning the league because you’ve got Ajax who spend a lot more than the clubs over there. Manchester United have spent more than other clubs and haven’t delivered, he needs time, needs a period of time to settle into the club, get used to the club, it’s a huge football club and the media over here, the expectation, Manchester United is the story."

Neville concluded:

"They either want Manchester United to win or watch them lose, it’s a fact of life. There’s a story even in a season like this because they want to watch the disaster happen. The season’s done with now, that needs putting to bed quickly, it’s been an awful season on and off the pitch."

Ten Hag asked if Manchester United can break stranglehold held by Premier League top two

The Red Devils recorded their lowest ever points total this season, as well as finishing a staggering 35 points behind champions Manchester City.

When asked whether his new team can overcome that chasm, the 52-year-old replied (as per The Mirror):

"I think, yeah. In this moment I admire them both. Liverpool and Manchester City play fantastic football, but you will always see an era can come to an end.

"I look forward to a battle with them and I'm sure other clubs will want to do that. I don't see this as a risk. I think this club has a great history and let's make a future. I'm really excited to do that with the people around in the club, work hard, be 100 per cent committed and I'm sure we will have success."

