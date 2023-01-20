"They have enough wingers, that is their issue!" - Brentford manager Thomas Frank trolls Chelsea over 'insane' Mykhaylo Mudryk transfer

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has trolled Chelsea over the signing of Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk describing it as insane. The Blues secured the Ukrainian winger for €100 million (£88.5 million) with €70 million (£62 million) being paid up front and €30 million (£26.5 million) in add-ons.

He joined Graham Potter's side on an eight-year contract at a time when they're undergoing a massive rebuild.The Blues are struggling in the league, sitting tenth, so the west Londoners are eager to freshen up their attacking options.

According to Metro, Mudryk, 22, was linked with a move to Brentford for just £20 million six months ago. However, his agent's demands scuppered a potential deal. Bees boss Frank was asked by Sky Sports about Chelsea's big-money signing of the Ukrainian. The Norweigan has said that the fee was a lot of money for a player yet to reach his full potential:

"There’s a lot of money around in the football world, especially in the Premier League. Looking from the outside, I think Mudryk is a really good player, but €100m is a lot for a player that is (only) showing great signs of potential."

Frank continued by deeming the transfer to be insane before questioning Chelsea's recruitment as they look set to sign their third winger of the January transfer window:

"He probably needs to do a bit more, but maybe that’s just the price tags these days. I think it is insane. They bought him. … then they bought … no… oh, there is rumours about the PSV guy (Noni Madueke) as well. I think they have enough wingers; that is their issue!"

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Thomas Frank says new Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk is a really good player but believes it is a lot of money for potential



"That's just the price tag these days which is insane"Thomas Frank says new Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk is a really good player but believes it is a lot of money for potential "That's just the price tag these days which is insane" Thomas Frank says new Chelsea player Mykhailo Mudryk is a really good player but believes it is a lot of money for potential 💰https://t.co/yxR8v2RNKe

Reports claim that the Blues have reached an agreement with PSV Eindhoven to sign winger Noni Maudeke for €40 million (£35 million). He joins a long list of wingers, including Mudryk, loanee Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

Chelsea could move for Barcelona's forgotten man Franck Kessie

Chelsea are interested in Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie.

Chelsea are on the lookout for a new midfielder after their pursuit of Benfica's Enzo Fernandez went up in flames. An injury curse has taken hold of Potter's side, with Denis Zakaria and N'Golo Kante both sidelined.

According to the Telegraph's Matt Law, they're considering a move for Barcelona midfielder Kessie. The Ivorian arrived at the Camp Nou last summer on a free transfer. However, he has failed to adapt in La Liga, starting just seven of 18 games across competitions, scoring two goals and providing as many assists.

Kessie's future at Barcelona is uncertain, as he has failed to make an impact, with Inter Milan believed to be interested in his signature. He has three years left in his contract.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes