"They are not football players" – PSG urged to bring former player back to club in order to fix midfield issue

Former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager and star Luis Fernandez has urged his former club to re-sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

Rabiot, 27, has established himself as a crucial first-team starter for the Bianconeri in the ongoing 2022-23 season. So far, he has scored nine goals and laid out two assists in 31 matches across all competitions.

A left-footed press-resistant operator, the 35-cap France international was close to securing a permanent move to Manchester United for a fee in the region of £16 million last August. However, the deal failed to materialize due to wage differences between the two opposing camps.

Speaking to beIN Sports, Fernandez stated that PSG should attempt to bring back Rabiot, who is in the final four months of his deal. He said:

"He must return to PSG because he is a boy who is in the process of making a difference. He has found a certain serenity and an exceptional level. He is good, very good since his return. He almost left for Manchester United, he may have almost made a small mistake, there he is in his club and he is in the process of winning at Juventus. He had a good World Cup with the France team too."

Expressing his reasoning behind his transfer claim, Fernandez added:

"Rabiot wore the PSG jersey; we have to bring him back; enough of those who are there in midfield. There are two or three who take themselves for what they are not; they are not football players. He wants to come back. You ask him. He is a player I want to see again at Paris Saint-Germain because he has all the qualities; he wore this shirt during the club's formation. I want to see him again."

Rabiot, who helped his boyhood club lift 20 trophies, scored 24 goals and laid out 14 assists in 227 overall appearances for the Parisians.

PSG earmark two summer targets: Reports

As per SPORT, PSG are interested in signing Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva and Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele in the upcoming summer window. The Parisians are said to be keen to make a big statement after being knocked out of the UEFA Champions League.

Silva, 28, is expected to depart Manchester City as he has expressed his desire to embark on a new adventure. Apart from the Ligue 1 club, the €65 million-rated star has also attracted interest from Barcelona.

Dembele, on the other hand, has found a new lease on life under Xavi Hernandez this season. Despite signing an improved deal last year, he could be tempted to join Christophe Galtier's outfit if Neymar is sold.

