"They don't give a sh**" - Ian Wright, Ada Hegerberg and Casey Stoney slam UEFA for their silence amid Luis Rubiales kiss-gate scandal

The Luis Rubiales scandal is picking up pace as more and more celebrities come out to express their disdain for the now-suspended RFEF president. However, this time around, UEFA was put on the hearing end of the stick, with the likes of Ian Wright, Ada Hegerberg and Casey Stone slamming the European governing body for their silence over the Rubiales debacle.

Coincidently, the disgraced president is an integral member of the organization. Luis Rubiales currently sits on the UEFA Executive Committee, serving as one of their six enlisted vice presidents. Additionally, the 46-year-old official is the chairman of UEFA's Club Licensing Committee as well as the deputy chairman of their Marketing Advisory Committee.

Despite being such a significant figure in such an esteemed organisation, Luis Rubiales has yet to hear from UEFA regarding his actions in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final. The RFEF chief was seen kissing Spanish player Jennifer Hermoso on the lips as she proceeded to collect her winner's medal, sparking controversy.

As a result, footballing personalities are now calling out UEFA for their apparent silence on the matter. While praising FIFA's recent decision to suspend Luis Rubiales from all footballing activities for an initial period of 90 days, Arsenal legend Ian Wright tweeted:

"Good. But still silence from UEFA. No comment on the behaviour of their Vice President. Same UEFA whose president did not attend the Women's World Cup final where both teams represented the region. These are the same people in charge of leading the future of women's football. They don't give a s***!"

Olympique Lyon superstar Ada Hegerberg echoed Wright's sentiment.

"This is the @UEFA Vice-President, re-elected in the executive committee earlier this year, dropping that horrendous speech," Hegerberg tweeted.

"If you don't see the issue, you are part of it. My thoughts with the players who should be celebrating, and with the ones who decided to stay home. Enough," she added

Casey Stoney rounded up the UEFA-bashing session by urging UEFA to "do the right thing."

"MISSING: Has anyone seen or heard from @UEFA? The players and our sport deserve better. Do the right thing!! You have a unique opportunity to stand up and show the world your values. WHAT ARE THEY?" Stoned tweeted.

Luis Rubiales was recently called out by Spanish singer Lola Indigo

Jennifer Hermoso's cause has garnered support from not only the footballing fraternity but also her nation's music industry.

Renowned Spanish singer Lola Indigo recently addressed the issue during her concert at the Starlite festival.

Indigo congratulated the World Cup-winning squad and expressed regret at having to mention someone like Luis Rubiales at what should be a celebratory moment for Spain.