"They know what I want" - PSG captain Marquinhos opens up about future amidst Chelsea rumors

PSG captain and Chelsea target Marquinhos recently revealed that everything is going in the right direction amid contract negotiation rumors with the French club. Speaking to RMC Sport, the Brazilian revealed that the club and sporting director Leonardo is aware of his demands and added that his future is PSG.

The Brazilian's current contract with PSG will expire in 2024 and the club have started discussions with Marquinhos to extend his contract. Marquinhos recently revealed that he is calm about the negotiations.

The 27-year-old added that the club are well aware of his needs and confirmed that everything is going in the right direction. Marquinhos said:

"My future is PSG. Leonardo knows my desire, as do the club – they know what I want. I have it calmly in my head that my place is here. The club has shown the faith and respect it has for me. Everything is going in the right direction."

Chelsea have been monitoring Maequinhos's contract situation over the past few weeks as they are interested in signing him. The Blues want to reunite the Brazilian with his former manager at PSG, Thomas Tuchel.

However, it looks like Marquinhos' future is in Paris and, therefore, a move to Stamford Bridge seems unlikely.

Marquinhos is currently one of the most senior players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad. The Brazilian, who joined the French club in 2013 from Roma, has been pivotal in holding the fort for his team.

The 27-year-old has scored three goals and one assist in 30 games so far this season for Les Parisiens. Marquinhos also has a great relationship with the Paris Saint-Germain board and the French club haven't even considered letting their captain leave the club.

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger reportedly in constant dialogue' with PSG and Real Madrid

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is just months away from leaving the Blues as a free agent. The German's contract with the Blues will expire at the end of the season and there have been a host of clubs interested in signing the player.

According to a recent report from Metro, Rudiger has been in constant talks with PSG and Real Madrid as his talks with Chelsea have come to a standstill.

Rudiger has already turned down two contract offers from Chelsea and wants a much-improved wage package. However, the Blues are determined to maintain their wage structure and it looks like the German could be on his way out of the club.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are said to be the favorites to sign the German this summer. Signing a top-class defender for free is something that Madrid are interested in after they signed David Alaba for free last summer.

Les Parisiens also want to significantly boost their defense and signing Rudiger may well be a step in the right direction.

