"They know there’s no panic" - Alan Shearer makes Premier League title predictions after Arsenal defeat Newcastle United

Football pundit Alan Shearer has backed Manchester City to beat Arsenal and Liverpool to the Premier League trophy as the 2023-24 title race intensifies. The PL legend made his prediction after Arsenal beat his former club Newcastle United 4-1 to close the gap between them and their title rivals.

As it stands, only two points separate third-placed Arsenal from league-toppers Liverpool after 26 games, and it is expected that the title race will go down to the wire. Meanwhile, Shearer believes that Pep Guardiola's side have what it takes to retain their title.

According to the Newcastle United legend, the Cityzens have the needed experience to navigate their way to yet another PL title. Shearer stated that Jürgen Klopp's decision to leave the Reds this summer could put his team under much pressure, while also making a reference to Arsenal's last campaign.

Shearer said (via BBC):

"You’re going to be looking at one team who might not get a great result one week and the other and you think that’s their chance has gone. But I think the one good thing about City is that they’ve been there. They know there’s no panic."

He continued on City's chances:

"Even when they’re not playing well in games and because they’ve got that belief in who and what they are and in what they do, and eventually if they keep doing it they know it’ll work. So there’s no panic from their point of view."

On Liverpool and Arsenal's chances, he said:

"Whereas we know what’s happening to Liverpool at the end of the season with the manager leaving, for that reason they’re under a little bit more pressure. We know what happened to Arsenal last season, so for that reason they’re under pressure."

He concluded:

"What happens with City is that because they’re so good, because they’re so strong, because they’re been there, they know how to handle that situation."

Allan Shearer speaks on Arsenal's title chances this season

The PL legend weighed in on Mikel Arteta's team's chances of winning the 2023-24 PL title ahead of rivals City and Liverpool.

The Gunners are currently in a three-horse race for the title and are going strong, with their latest 4-1 victory against Newcastle United being a testament to their hunger for the league title.

Arsenal have been on a rampage in front of goal despite not having a focal number nine. When asked if the absence of a striker could halt the Gunners' title chances this season, Shearer said:

"They’re scoring from so many different players, different positions, set-pieces, they’re playing some neat and tidy football. In front of goal at the minute they’re flying, you look at the last few results, they’re looking really comfortable and impressive in every position. That’s what they have to do and continue to do."

He continued:

"Will they miss that key guy in the tight games who might just get that scrappy goal, from half a yard out, the poacher’s goal? We’ll find that out at the end of the season but at the minute it doesn’t seem to be the case."

The Gunners have scored the second-most goals in the league this season, with a total of 62. They also boast of the best goal difference (39), after 26 games played.