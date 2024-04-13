"They are literally crossing their limits" - Fans slam Monterrey supporters for disrespecting Lionel Messi's Inter Miami jersey after CONCACAF Cup win

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lost 3-1 against Monterrey in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals on April 10. Some fans believe that the celebrations of the Liga MX club's supporters were out of line.

A video of Monterrey fans' celebration surfaced on social media, where they were seen dancing on Messi's club jersey that was lying on the floor. Fans flooded social media with posts, calling out Rayados supporters' actions and expressing outrage.

"As a cr7 fan they are literally crossing their limits man ...you are disrespecting one of the goats ...his one ucl is more than enough than all your club achievements ever ...majority of your players in the club is not even qualified for a ball boy in laliga third division."

"That only shows how disrespectful they r nothing more," a fan wrote.

"That's disrespect myself ronaldo fan, another added."

"I am a die hard Ronaldo fan. but this is not it."

"This method is not good, no matter who does it for whom"

"I am not a fan of messi, but messi didn't deserve that , you people you suppose know how to respect a human being"

"Hhhhh they all have a Messi shirt at home."

Monterrey advanced to the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup after a 5-2 aggregate win over Inter Miami. The Liga MX club will play against Columbus Crew in the first leg on April 23.

Monterrey reportedly filed a complaint against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

On April 3, Lionel Messi was reportedly involved in a heated exchange with Monterrey coaching staff after the first leg quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup, which ended in a 2-1 loss for the Major League Soccer club.

The altercation reportedly took place over the Rayados' head coach Fernando Ortiz's pregame comments suggesting unfair officiating in the home team's favor. The Liga MX club filed a complaint against their opponent.

Following the complaint, CONCACAF carried out an investigation and after collecting evidence and documentation, the association fined Inter Miami over the incident. In a statement, CONCACAF said (Goal):

"After considering the documentation and evidence gathered during their investigation, which included requesting written statements from both clubs and thoroughly reviewing the reports submitted by the match officials, and based on the competition's regulations and the applicable Disciplinary Code, the Disciplinary Committee has fined Inter Miami CF an undisclosed amount for lack of security in their stadium."

Lionel Messi's side are currently third in the Major League Soccer and will face Sporting Kansas City next in the league on April 13.

