"They might look to get involved" - Dean Jones says Chelsea could join race to sign £70 million forward

Journalist Dean Jones believes Chelsea may join Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax winger Antony.

TalkSPORT has claimed that Erik ten Hag is still interested in bringing the 22-year-old forward to Old Trafford. The report claims that the Eredivise champions are looking for a fee of around €70 million.

Antony has been a star player for Ajax over the past couple of seasons. Jones believes Chelsea may soon be in the hunt for the Brazilian, as they need to make their frontline more potent for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jones proclaimed:

“I think there is something in the rumour about Chelsea sniffing around Antony. They know he is looking for a move, so they might look to get involved."

He added:

“It’s slightly similar to the [Cristiano] Ronaldo situation. Basically, they need an elite attacker and there are not many that are actually looking for transfers.”

Antony would be yet another option for Thomas Tuchel on the wing if signed. They currently have new signing Raheem Sterling on the wings, who joined the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Where Chelsea appear to be light is currently at centre-forward following the departure of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan earlier this summer.

Utd District @UtdDistrict 🗣️ @alex_crook : "I was under the impression last week that Antony would only be a target if Ronaldo was to leave the club, that may not be the case. I've had some information from a very reliable source that #mufc are still very much looking to bring him." [ @talkSPORT 🗣️ @alex_crook: "I was under the impression last week that Antony would only be a target if Ronaldo was to leave the club, that may not be the case. I've had some information from a very reliable source that #mufc are still very much looking to bring him." [@talkSPORT]

Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea need to sign more players this summer in order to compete

The Blues endured a turbulent season on and off the pitch last season, with new owner Todd Boehly now in to hopefully steady the ship.

The two-time European champions finished 19 points behind champions Manchester City in the Premier League last season. Tuchel has now admitted that his side have plenty of work to do to catch up with the Premier League's top two.

As per The Metro, the German boss was asked if he had a clear idea of how many signings are needed for his team, to which he replied:

"Yeah, I have a figure, I think we need a couple more players in to improve the squad. We came third last season, we can discuss endlessly the reasons but there was a gap between us, Manchester City and Liverpool."

He added:

"In general, if you want to keep your position, if you want to fight for the same position you need to improve, you can never stand still. If you stand still, other teams will overtake you. So given the situation that we’ve even lost players, for me it’s common sense that we need to bring new quality to the team, to maintain our level, not even speak about improving our level."

Chelsea Loan Army @ChelseaLoanArmy Conor Gallagher on Thomas Tuchel:



"He's brilliant. He's very friendly & welcoming. I feel like he wants me to be here, I'm excited to work hard for him & to impress in pre-season." Conor Gallagher on Thomas Tuchel:"He's brilliant. He's very friendly & welcoming. I feel like he wants me to be here, I'm excited to work hard for him & to impress in pre-season." https://t.co/8pNDZNLZJf

The Blues have signed winger Raheem Sterling from Manchester City and centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

