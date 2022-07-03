"They need someone to finish the actions" - Frank Leboeuf names Cristiano Ronaldo as his dream signing for Chelsea this summer

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has named Cristiano Ronaldo as the dream signing for Thomas Tuchel this summer.

Manchester United are set to see Ronaldo leave for the second time in his career. The Portuguese joined the club from Juventus last year. However, things have not gone as planned, and Manchester United’s struggles in the transfer window have left Ronaldo wanting to leave again.

The player has been linked with multiple big clubs, including Barcelona, but Frank Leboeuf believes he could be the ideal replacement for Romelu Lukaku. Chelsea saw Romelu Lukaku leave this summer on a loan deal to Inter Milan, and the Belgian is not expected to have a future under Thomas Tuchel.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Ronaldo



Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision.Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #RonaldoCristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. https://t.co/VRji13zrz0

As Chelsea look to sign another attacker to complete their squad, Leboeuf wants Tuchel to sign Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking to ESPN, the former defender said:

“I would pick Ronaldo because they need someone to finish the actions and score and be more clinical”

Can Chelsea be the ideal destination for Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo?

There is little doubt that Thomas Tuchel’s side will significantly benefit from Cristiano Ronaldo’s experience. The Portuguese still has the ability to score important goals throughout the season, and the Blues have a team that is only missing a lethal goalscorer.

Thomas Tuchel wanted Romelu Lukaku to be Chelsea’s main man, but the Belgian’s inability to settle down in a fast-paced system proved a huge drawback.

However, Ronaldo is the ideal striker for Thomas Tuchel’s system. The Portuguese marksman is highly efficient, can build up plays from the front, and will be the perfect target for Chelsea’s full-backs and wingers to hit in the box next season.

The Blues need a premier goalscorer to compete with England’s best teams in the form of Manchester City and Liverpool. Both the English giants have added top-class strikers in the form of Erling Haaland and Darwin Nunez.

GOAL @goal Thiago Silva is doing his best to bring Neymar to Chelsea Thiago Silva is doing his best to bring Neymar to Chelsea 🔵 https://t.co/8CuJvKuixa

There is little doubt that there aren’t too many available forwards apart from the likes of Neymar and Ronaldo, who could potentially contribute the same number of goals for Chelsea.

While Neymar has been linked, Ronaldo is a cheaper option and a more short-term fix who can help the Blues challenge for titles on all fronts next season.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far