"They pay you double but there you are alone" - Barcelona star reportedly rejected offers from AC Milan and Chelsea for Camp Nou stay

Barcelona star Riqui Puig's leaked audio is doing the rounds on the internet where he disclosed that European giants Chelsea and AC Milan both wanted him onboard. Spanish reporter Joan Fontes, on his Off the record podcast, has revealed that the soon-to-be 23-year-old had his reasons for staying on at Camp Nou.

In the leaked audio, Puig is heard talking to a few strangers at his driving school back in February. He said that signing for Chelsea or the Rossoneri would have seen him get thrust into loneliness. Even though the salary would have been higher, he decided to stay put at Barcelona.

The midfielder is heard saying:

"I received offers from Chelsea and Milan. I didn't leave because I'm in good shape here in Barcelona. There, they will pay me double but I'll be alone.”

There was never any doubt regarding the Spaniard's enormous talent and ability. However, the midfielder was continuously neglected at the Catalan club. As a result, he never had the chance to blossom properly or gain momentum.

Puig has just one year left on his contract at Barcelona. He is now set to leave the Spanish giants this summer and join Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit LA Galaxy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that LA Galaxy have reached a full agreement with Barcelona and the player for the deal. A sell-on clause has been included in Puig's contract and the midfielder will spend his next three years in the MLS.

During his time at the Camp Nou, he made 57 appearances for the Blaugrana in four seasons, although he always stayed a bit-part player. Hopefully, playing in the MLS will help the La Masia graduate fulfill his potential and come back stronger in Europe.

Barcelona offer Chelsea a chance to sign 3 players

According to the Evening Standard, the Blaugrana have offered the Blues an opportunity to sign as many as three of their players. It has been a somewhat frustrating transfer window for Thomas Tuchel's side, who have been beaten by Barcelona in two straight transfer battles.

Both European giants went after Leeds United attacker Raphinha and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde. Chelsea looked confident of signing both at one point, but eventually lost the race as both of them joined the Catalan club.

The Spanish giants have now offered the English outfit a chance to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay.

The west London club are yet to contact the trio's representatives, although they have expressed some interest in signing De Jong.

