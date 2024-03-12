"They're doing a great job" - Ex-Arsenal star hopes Mikel Arteta's Gunners side win the Premier League this season

Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has urged his former club to keep fighting for the Premier League title this season. The former Gunners skipper hopes that the north London giants can go all the way to win the title after missing out narrowly last season.

The Switzerland international left Arsenal in the summer to join Bayer Leverkusen in a deal worth a reported £21.4 million. He has been excellent for Xabi Alonso's side who appear on course to win the Bundesliga while enjoying a ten-point lead over Bayern Munich.

The 31-year-old has revealed that he stays updated with how his former club are doing and hopes they win the Premier League this season. Xhaka told German outlet Kicker:

“Sure. Of course, we saw Liverpool’s result against City. Of course, you’re happy for that former club where you had seven wonderful years, Unfortunately, we didn’t make it last year, hopefully, it will work this time. They’re doing a great job, winning eight out of eight games recently. Keep it up!”

Xhaka spent seven years on the books at Arsenal also serving as the captain for a considerable period. His time at the north London club had its fair share of ups and downs but he left on a positive note enjoying a solid last season.

The Swiss has been exceptional for Bayer Leverkusen this season at the base of their midfield having scored once and providing one assist in 34 games across competitions. He made 297 appearances for Arsenal over seven years scoring 23 goals and providing 29 assists.

Mikel Arteta's side have leapfrogged Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League table as they have a better goal difference than the Reds. They led the table for the majority of last season but were eventually pipped to the title by Manchester City.

Ian Wright hails Arsenal midfielder for his excellent showings of late

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has hailed Kai Havertz as a complete footballer, with the German enjoying a rich vein of form of late. The Germany international has silenced his critics following a rather shaky start to life at the Emirates Stadium and is playing a pivotal role behind their title charge.

The former Chelsea star has scored four goals and provided two assists in the last four Premier League games. Wright has lauded the 24-year-old for his all-round display, saying:

“I think you just look at what he’s done. From the time he has got here, he has done the same things. Obviously, he wasn’t scoring at the same rate he is now but he’s a big-game player. He’s our main focal point. He can come off, he can link play, he can intercept – he can do everything.”

Havertz has been the subject of criticism from fans and the media since his move to the Premier League. He scored several important goals for Chelsea but struggled to perform on a weekly basis.

The versatile footballer has seemingly improved at Arsenal, contributing nine goals and three assists in 38 games across competitions.