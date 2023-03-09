"They have a team that is built to win the Champions League" - Kylian Mbappe highlights difference between PSG and Bayern after UCL elimination 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe has heaped praise on Bayern Munich following their 2-0 victory in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night (March 8).

The Bavarians sealed their passage into the quarterfinals of the competition following their win against PSG.

Goals from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Serge Gnabry in the 61st and 89th minutes respectively were enough to secure an emphatic 2-0 win at the Allianz Arena, handing them a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Speaking after the game, Mbappe, who was on the losing end against PSG, was quick to commend Bayern Munich after their victory. The 24-year-old forward went further to state that Bayern have a squad that can clinch this season's Champions League title. He said (via PSGTalk):

"Not much when you look at the state of both teams. They have a great team, they have a great squad, they have a team that is built to win the Champions League.

"As I said at the beginning of the season, in my first Champions League press conference, we were going to do our maximum. Our maximum, that’s it, that’s the truth."

He went further to state that PSG's attention will now turn towards their domestic league where they currently sit atop with 63 points after 26 games.

Danny Mills blasts Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as PSG crash out of the Champions League

The former Manchester City star was critical of Les Parisiens' performance against Bayern Munich. The French club failed to progress into the next round of the competition after losing both Round-of-16 legs against Bayern.

Reacting to their shocking elimination, former Manchester City player Danny Mills was quick to call out the duo of Lionel Messi and Mbappe.

He described their performance against Bayern as 'disappointing' while also praising the performance of the German side. He said(via TalkSport):

"Bayern have controlled this and there has been no urgency from PSG at all. Messi, disappointing. Mbappe, disappointing. I haven't really seen them. Bayern, exceptional team performance. No superstars, no outstanding performances, everybody has been eight out of ten.”

He went on to name two managers who he feels will be capable of winning the Champions League with the French giants, saying:

“If PSG want to win the Champions League, there are two managers out there that they have to go for. One is Diego Simeone, because I think if you give him the tools for the job defensively they’ll be so good.

“The attacking talent that they have got you can almost say ‘you know what, go do what you need to do’. And the other is Jose Mourinho, because he will build the team for two seasons and he will put together one of the greatest teams ever."

It remains to be seen whether PSG will part ways with Christophe Galtier after his side failed to advance into the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

