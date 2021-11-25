"They've got no chance of winning the Champions League" - Jamie Carragher on PSG's frustrating 2-1 loss to Manchester City

Premier League legend Jamie Carragher has slammed PSG after their disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday night. The former Liverpool defender believes Mauricio Pochettino's side have 'got no chance of winning the Champions League'.

The French giants took the lead against Manchester City thanks to a goal from Kylian Mbappe early in the second half. Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling scored the equalizer for his side in the 63rd minute before Gabriel Jesus scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 76th minute.

Manchester City dominated proceedings on Wednesday night at the Etihad as they accumulated six shots on target. Meanwhile, PSG managed to muster up just two shots on target.

Jamie Carragher believes PSG do not have what it takes to win the Champions League. He has also urged Mauricio Pochettino to leave the French giants and join Manchester United.

"Pochettino has got to get out of that club. If he has the chance to go to Manchester United, I would be gone tomorrow and it's because of those 3 stars [ Messi, Mbappe, Neymar]," Carragher told CBS

"I just don't believe that teams can carry anybody now. When I think of the four teams who I think can win the Champions League, Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea, they don't carry a single passenger. [PSG] carry three. They've got no chance of winning the Champions League, absolutely no chance."

Lionel Messi's poor performance against Manchester City on Wednesday night was a massive source of concern for PSG fans. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner struggled to impact the game and has thus far been unable to form a fruitful partnership in attack with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

Mauricio Pochettino has been unable to get the best out of his PSG squad this season. The French giants are currently in second place in Group A of the Champions League, four points behind Manchester City.

Express Sport @DExpress_Sport

express.co.uk/sport/football… Jamie Carragher sends surprise Liverpool and Man City message to Mauricio Pochettino #MUFC Jamie Carragher sends surprise Liverpool and Man City message to Mauricio Pochettino #MUFC express.co.uk/sport/football…

Mauricio Pochettino could lose his job at PSG if his side continue to underperfrom

Manchester City v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG currently boast one of the best squads in Europe and were the favorites to win the Champions League this season. Manchester City have sealed top spot in Group A thanks to their win against PSG at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night. PSG will therefore finish second in the group, and are likely to face tough opposition in the round of 16 stage.

The Ligue 1 giants have been underperforming in recent weeks under the management of Mauricio Pochettino. The former Tottenham boss has seemed uncomfortable and unsettled at the Parcs des Princes. He has also been unable to deal with the massive egos and personalities in the PSG squad.

utdreport @utdreport @JBurtTelegraph] It appears PSG would be willing to enter into negotiations with #mufc for Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the campaign even though Pochettino would still have another year left on his contract #mulive It appears PSG would be willing to enter into negotiations with #mufc for Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the campaign even though Pochettino would still have another year left on his contract #mulive [@JBurtTelegraph]

Mauricio Pochettino has been heavily linked with the managerial vacancy at Manchester United. Despite claiming he is focused on guiding PSG to silverware this season, the former Tottenham boss could be enticed into a move to Old Trafford.

The Argentine could lose his job at the Parcs des Princes if PSG's performances fail to improve in the coming weeks. PSG reportedly view former Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane as the ideal replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

Edited by Parimal