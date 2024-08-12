"They will always be remembered as legends" - Barcelona star pays tribute to Xavi and Sergi Roberto ahead of Gamper trophy clash

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen paid tribute to departing legends Xavi Hernandez and Sergi Roberto before the start of the Joan Gamper trophy match against Monaco on Monday (August 12) at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona.

The German shot-stopper expressed his gratitude to the former Catalan coach and veteran midfielder and said:

"We thank Xavi and his team for their efforts. We congratulate Sergi Roberto for what he has done for the club in his life. I’m sure they will always be remembered as legends."

After leaving Barcelona as one of the greatest midfielders in their history, Xavi joined as the manager of the Catalan club in November 2021. The 44-year-old took responsibility for a side going through a paradigm shift right after the departure of Lionel Messi.

Amid severe financial constraints, Xavi was able to steer the club towards stability. Although he was able to win only one trophy throughout his tenure, it came at a time when Barcelona were groveling under financial troubles. This can be best demonstrated by looking at the net transfer spends of some of his predecessors and comparing it with Xavi's tenure.

Contemporaries like Luis Enrique and Ernesto Valverde spent €188.5 million and €285.9 million in the transfer window during their reign, but Xavi could spend only €53.3 million.

On the other hand, Sergi Roberto had been a Barcelona player for almost his entire career. The Spaniard came to the Catalan club in 2006 and was eventually promoted to the first team in 2013. In 373 games for Barcelona, he scored 19 goals and assisted 43.

Sergi Roberto (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)

One of the most iconic moments in Roberto's 18-year stay at the club is when he scored the final goal for his side's clash against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League Round of 16 tie in 2016-17. His goal made it 6-1 for the Culers and completed the historic 'remontada' for the Catalan side.

Key numbers to look at as Barcelona play the Joan Gamper Trophy without Xavi and Sergi Roberto

Hansi Flick (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Joan Gamper trophy will be one of the games in which Hansi Flick will look to test tactics before La Liga begins in a few days. His start as the manager has been very good and the side has picked up wins against European giants like Real Madrid and Manchester City in the pre-season friendlies before losing a game to AC Milan on penalties.

However, Monaco have had a rusty off-season campaign and have managed to win just one of their five friendly games thus far. Manager Adi Hutter will look to turn the tide and defeat the Catalan club before the Ligue 1 season begins. A victory will make Monaco the first club to clinch the Joan Gamper trophy since 2012. That year, Sampdoria bested the Culers by a scoreline of 1-0.

This clash will also be the first time these two sides will meet after their 1993-94 Champions League group stage game which the Catalans won by a solitary goal.

