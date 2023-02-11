Thiago Silva's wife reacts after he signs new contract to stay at Chelsea until 2024 

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva's wife, Isabelle, has reacted to the Brazilian signing a new contract extension at Stamford Bridge. The veteran center-back will now be tied to the Blues until 2024.

Silva, 38, has put pen to paper on a new one-year deal to continue his career with the west Londoners. He has been a massive hit for the club since joining on a free transfer in 2020 after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expired.

His wife, Isabelle da Silva, reacted to the news by posting the lyrics of Chelsea's chant 'Blue is the Colour.' She wrote on Twitter:

"Blue is the colour, football is the game. We're all together, and winning is our aim. So cheer us on through the Sun and rain. Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name."

Belle Silva @bellesilva

We're all together, and winning is our aim

So cheer us on through the Sun and rain

'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name

#thiagosilva2024 twitter.com/chelseafc/stat… Chelsea FC @ChelseaFC Thiago Silva has signed a new contract to continue at Chelsea for a further year! Thiago Silva has signed a new contract to continue at Chelsea for a further year! 😁 https://t.co/plFSNsqcUN Blue is the colour, football is the gameWe're all together, and winning is our aimSo cheer us on through the Sun and rain'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name Blue is the colour, football is the gameWe're all together, and winning is our aimSo cheer us on through the Sun and rain'Cause Chelsea, Chelsea is our name#thiagosilva2024 twitter.com/chelseafc/stat…

Silva has featured 24 times across competitions, contributing two assists and helping Graham Potter's side keep six clean sheets. His experience has been vital for the Blues since joining the club.

He lifted the UEFA Champions League in his first campaign at Stamford Bridge and has also won the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup. His manager Potter lauded him earlier in the season, saying that his football brain is above everybody else's

"He’s got a football brain that is pretty much above everybody. He understands the game, and he’s played for so long at the highest level... He is a leader on the pitch, leader off the pitch, a really important player."

Chelsea fans can expect to see Silva in action when they face West Ham United in a London derby today (February 11). They are currently ninth in the league.

Chelsea manager Potter comments on Marc Cucurella's struggles during his first season at Stamford Bridge

Cucurella has disappointed thus far.

Cucurella joined Chelsea from Brighton & Hove Albion for around £60 million last summer. He arrived off the back of an impressive debut campaign in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium.

However, the Spanish left-back has endured a difficult season with the Blues, unable to replicate the form which saw him named Brighton's 2022 Player of the Year. He has made 24 appearances, providing two assists.

Potter has admitted that Cucurella is struggling with form but that the club are supporting him through his lack of form. He said (via football.london):

“Marc is fine, he’s going about his work. He knows he is probably not in the best moment of form but he isn’t the only player who has to come through a moment."

He added:

“He is a player the club invested money in during the summer and it is our job to help him, support him, and bring him to the place where he is showing everyone his qualities.”

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "They are human beings and they have private lives."



Graham Potter says Chelsea will support Marc Cucurella through any difficult moments in his private life 🗣 "They are human beings and they have private lives."Graham Potter says Chelsea will support Marc Cucurella through any difficult moments in his private life https://t.co/haWWV3kUOy

Potter knows all about getting the best out of Cucurella, as he managed him at Brighton before both moved to Stamford Bridge. However, the Spaniard needs to start hitting form as Ben Chilwell is now back to full fitness, and 18-year-old Lewis Hall has impressed.

Poll : 0 votes