Thierry Henry and Micah Richards predict the winners of the UEFA Champions League this season

Thierry Henry and Micah Richards have backed Manchester City to win the UEFA Champions League this season. They believe the Cityzens will win their first European title by beating Napoli in the final.

The Champions League quarterfinals kicked off on Tuesday night, with Manchester City defeating Bayern Munich 3-0 at home. In the other fixture, Inter Milan eased to a 2-0 win over Benfica.

Richards was asked to predict the winner of this season's Champions League, and he backed his former side Manchester City. He believes they will ease past Bayern Munich while also beating Real Madrid in the semifinals.

He claims the Spanish side will beat Chelsea while Inter Milan will knock out Benfica. However, he thinks the San Siro side will be defeated by Napoli in the semifinals after they beat AC Milan in the quarterfinals.

Thierry Henry also had a similar bracket but backed Benfica to get past Inter Milan. However, he also believes Manchester City will be the eventual champions by beating Napoli in the final.

Thierry Henry wants Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona

Thierry Henry has urged Lionel Messi to return to Barcelona in the summer. He believes the Argentine is not respected at PSG by the fans, and the whistles were unnecessary.

He said on Amazon Prime Video:

"You can't whistle one of the best players on the team, who has 13 goals and 13 assists this season. Personally, I would like to see him finish his career at Barcelona, in Europe. After that, I don't know what he will do. Because the way he left Barcelona after everything he did… I didn't really like it. For the love of football, he should go back to Barcelona."

He added:

"I would like to see him finish his career at Barça, it's a wish. I'm not saying he should leave PSG or not leave PSG. I'm happy to see him in the French league."

Lionel Messi's contract at PSG expires in the summer, and he is reportedly in talks to re-join Barcelona.

