"Things change quickly and anything can happen" - Chelsea attacker sends message to Graham Potter on Stamford Bridge future

Chelsea attacker Christian Pulisic has sent a message to manager Graham Potter while reflecting on his future at the club.

The United States of America international recently returned to the Cobham training ground from the FIFA World Cup ahead of the Premier League restart.

The Chelsea winger had an impressive FIFA World Cup campaign with the USA as he scored once and provided two assists in four games. Gregg Berhalter's side lost 3-1 to the Netherlands in the Round of 16 but Pulisic did showcase his immense and undisputed talent.

Upon his return to Stamford Bridge, Pulisic has insisted that he is fully focused on giving his best with the Blues

However, the former Borussia Dortmund winger insisted that things could change in football quickly. On the Indirect Podcast, he said:

"Right now I'm absolutely back at Chelsea. Focused and ready to finish the season. But you know how things work in football. Things change quickly and anything can happen."

He added:

"At the moment, I am just pushing myself in training and working at Chelsea because that's where I am right now."

•🇵🇹🇦🇷 @Puli_Era



Criminally underrated and deserve more respect. Christian Pulisic is too good manCriminally underrated and deserve more respect. Christian Pulisic is too good man 😭Criminally underrated and deserve more respect. https://t.co/O0VxNEj4sq

Pulisic has also opened up on his relationship with Potter and has insisted that the players are excited under the new manager. He said:

"He's been good. He's come in and the way he's worked with the players and communicated with the players has impressed me the most. We had a great start with him."

He added:

"We've had some difficulties in recent weeks but I think he's working through it and I think the guys have received him quite well. We're excited. There's going to be good things going forward."

Since his move to Stamford Bridge from Borussia Dortmund back in 2019, Pulisic has struggled for regular playing time with injuries making his life more difficult.

The USA winger has played just 607 minutes of football this season for the Blues, having scored just once and provided two assists across competitions.

Chelsea interested in signing USA international

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing USA international Weston McKennie in the summer following his exploits at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The USMNT midfielder had an impressive FIFA World Cup campaign for Gregg Berhalter's side as they reached the Round of 16.

Chelsea FC News @Chelsea_FL Would Weston McKennie be a good signing for Chelsea? 🤔 Would Weston McKennie be a good signing for Chelsea? 🤔 https://t.co/Ug3sVB6cZN

With the futures of both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho up in the air, the Blues are said to be keen on the dynamic Juventus midfielder.

The versatile midfielder could prove to be an asset to any club and is still pretty much at an early stage of his career.

McKennie has made 91 appearances for Juventus since joining them from Schalke 04 in 2021, contributing 13 goals and four assists.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : Who will win the 2022 FIFA World Cup? Argentina France 3220 votes