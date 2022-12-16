Chelsea join arch-rivals Tottenham in race to sign 20-year-old who shined at 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

According to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Chelsea are interested in signing 2022 FIFA World Cup star Weston McKennie in the summer. Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in signing the USMNT midfielder. McKennie shone for Gregg Berhalter's team during the tournament in Qatar. They reached the Round of 16 of the tournament, losing to the Netherlands by a scoreline of 3-1.

Chelsea have been lacking a dynamic presence in their midfield throughout the course of the season with N'Golo Kante being out injured for almost the entirety of the campaign. The Frenchman's contract is set to expire next summer and no agreement regarding a renewal has been reached yet. Reports suggest that the player is close to joining Barcelona on a free transfer.

Jorginho, another Chelsea midfielder, is also currently in the last year of his contract. The former Napoli star is yet to extend his stay with the Blues and might leave on a free transfer.

With two superstar presence in their midfield probable to leave, Graham Potter's side are looking for young and dynamic players who might fill the void. McKennie fits the bill perfectly for the Blues. He can play in various positions across the middle of the park. Juventus have also used him as a full-back on occasion. He has played 16 games for the Old Lady so far this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

Kai Havertz promises to give it his all for Chelsea after a disastrous FIFA World Cup campaign

Costa Rica v Germany: Group E - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Kai Havertz looks forward to resuming Chelsea's Premier League campaign after Germany's World Cup upset.

Germany had a disastrous campaign during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The four-time world champions were eliminated from the group stages of the tournament after scoring four points from three group games. While they were level on points with Spain, La Roja had a superior goal difference in their favor, pushing Luis Enrique's side through to the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Germany's sole win of the tournament came on matchday 3 against Costa Rica. Havertz bagged a brace during the game. However, his efforts went in vain. The former Bayern Leverkusen player has vowed to give it his all for Chelsea after Die Mannschaft suffered a premature exit from the tournament in Qatar.

In a video uploaded to Chelsea's Twitter account, Havertz said (via Sports Brief):

''You're always going to experience doubt when things aren't going well. I've already had one or two periods where not everything has gone great for me personally and I've doubted myself, but I just try to stay calm, stay positive, get on with life, step onto the pitch each day, play football and have fun."

