“This Chelsea team is vulnerable” – Agbonlahor explains why Aston Villa are playing ‘struggling’ Blues at the perfect time

Gabriel Agbonlahor has urged Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard to go for the kill against Chelsea, claiming it’s the perfect time to play the Blues. Aston Villa's record goalscorer believes Chelsea are struggling to find their footing and can be exploited by Gerrard’s spirited men.

The former Premier League star has advised Villa to exploit Chelsea’s desperation and lack of confidence and frustrate them even further. Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor said:

“1000 percent, this is the best time to play Chelsea. They are struggling for form, they are struggling to score goals as much as they were at the beginning of the season. You also don’t know which players are going to be back from COVID, you don’t what condition they are going to be in.”

Agbonlahor added:

“They’re struggling for confidence and it’s a must-win game for Chelsea against Aston Villa. If they want to stay in the title race, they have got to win. Aston Villa can use that to their advantage and frustrate Chelsea.”

Aston Villa saw their game against Burnley postponed on Saturday and Agbonlahor thinks Villa’s freshness will come in handy against Chelsea this weekend. He added:

“Villa had their game last weekend called off. They’re going to be the fresher team because of that. This is the perfect time to play Chelsea. Players will have had a rest, it’s a great time to get something out of the game against Chelsea.”

Chelsea have been having a hard time getting decent results on the board lately. They have had to deal with multiple COVID-related absentees in recent weeks and aren’t sure when they will get all their stars back on the pitch.

The Blues have only won two of their last six Premier League games, forcing them to concede the top-spot to reigning champions Manchester City. In dire need of a positive result, Chelsea will travel to Villa Park for their Boxing Day clash.

Chelsea are currently third in the Premier League, sitting six points adrift of league-leaders Manchester City.

Chelsea closing in on Sevilla star Jules Kounde

Thomas Tuchel’s side are reportedly close to signing La Liga star Jules Kounde from Sevilla. The 23-year-old is one of the most sought-after defenders in the Spanish top-flight and could considerably reinforce Chelsea’s defense.

Chelsea could have to pay around €55 million to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge in January. The player could sign a contract with the club until the summer of 2026.

