"This is not a drill" "If he's fully fit against Chelsea, we might cook" - Arsenal fans thrilled as summer signing returns to matchday squad after lengthy injury layoff

Arsenal fans are thrilled that Oleksandr Zinchenko has returned to the matchday squad for the side's encounter with FC Zurich in the Europa League on 3 November.

The Ukrainian left-back arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Manchester City this past summer for £31.5 million.

He impressed at the start of the campaign with one assist in six fixtures and adapted to life in north London with ease.

However, Zinchenko picked up a calf injury in mid-September which has kept him sidelined.

The left-back has missed the Gunners' last 12 fixtures through a calf issue, but he has returned to the substitutes bench for tonight's clash with Zurich.

Zinchenko's return is a huge boost for Arsenal, who not only have the Ukrainian back for the clash with the Swiss side in the Europa League at the Emirates Stadium.

They will also look ahead to the weekend when they face Chelsea on Sunday, 6 November at Stamford Bridge, hoping to continue their superb start to the season.

Mikel Arteta's side are top of the league with 10 wins, one draw and one defeat in 12 fixtures.

Bukayo Saka is another player who makes the bench against Zurich.

He was substituted in the first-half of their 5-0 win over Nottingham Forest on 30 October.

A knock to the knee had drawn concern from many at the club but he has been deemed fit to make the matchday squad against Zurich.

Here are some reactions from enthused Gunners fans on Twitter who are delighted to have Zinchenko back and fit again:

James @James_1410



Mo Elneny returns

🧑‍ Gabriel Jesus captains the side

Massive opportunity for Lokonga, been unable to stake any sort of claim for more minutes in the DM role, now we see what he can do as an 8. Also great to see Zinchenko back in the squad

ArsenalMunition @ArsenalMunition Zinchenko & Saka both on the bench. Zinchenko & Saka both on the bench.

Breadstick AFC🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @breadstickafc OMG ZINCHENKO IS ON THE BENCH THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT NOT A DRILL OMG ZINCHENKO IS ON THE BENCH THIS IS NOT A DRILL I REPEAT NOT A DRILL

Professional Biscuit Reviewer @LazarusKumi Zinchenko on the bench? If he’s fully fit for Chelsea we just might cook Zinchenko on the bench? If he’s fully fit for Chelsea we just might cook

PM @PalvyManduakila



Mo Elneny returns

🧑‍ Gabriel Jesus captains the side

Zinchenko😍

Theo🏎⚽️ @TreyvonMT_75 ZINCHENKO MADE THE BENCH!🥰 ZINCHENKO MADE THE BENCH!🥰😁😁😁

Arsenal manager Arteta admits that the club are rethinking their January transfer business following an incredible start to the campaign

Arsenal's red-hot form at the start of the season appears to have impacted their future transfer targets.

The Gunners have been very impressive and Arteta has now admitted that his scouting team are looking for higher caliber players.

He told reporters ahead of the game against Zurich that planning for transfers in January is difficult, saying (via Daily Mail):

"The planning of that period is extremely difficult. First of all because we know the January window, how special it is, the opportunities that you have, the short window that you have. Once you get the player they are straight away competing, so there is not an adaption process."

Arteta then alluded to the need for another level of player to be targeted given the position they have got themselves in:

"And obviously with the position that we are in right now as well, it demands as well another level of player - and that player has to be available. We will look at everything and let’s see what we can do."

Arsenal made five signings during the summer, with Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus arriving from City. The latter arrived for £47 million.

Fabio Vieira joined from FC Porto for £31.5 million, Matt Turner was signed from New England Revolution for £5.7 million.

Lastly, youngster Marquinhos joined from Sao Paulo for £3.5 million.

