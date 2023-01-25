"This isn’t arrogance” - Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he elevated French football to 'worldwide level' after PSG transfer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, the legendary Swedish striker, recently stated that his transfer to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in 2012 elevated French football to a 'worldwide level'.

Speaking exclusively to radio station France Inter, the Swedish international and AC Milan striker said:

“I love France, I spent four years in France and took French football to a worldwide level. This isn’t arrogance, it’s confidence in one’s own means.”

During his four seasons with the French club, PSG won four Ligue 1 titles and three Coupes de France, and reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League twice. Ibrahimovic had an outstanding spell in Paris, scoring 156 goals in 180 appearances and winning four consecutive Ligue 1 Player of the Year awards.

Ibrahimovic's impact on French football is undeniable, but it is not the first league in which he has left his mark. Before joining PSG, the Swedish striker had already established himself as one of the top players in the world during his time in Italy. Playing for Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, Ibrahimovic won four Serie A titles and three Italian Super Cups, scoring 84 goals in 191 appearances.

Throughout his career, Ibrahimovic has been an important figure in every league he has played in. He has won several personal awards, including the UEFA Best Player in Europe award in 2013 and the FIFA Puskas award in 2013. His incredible goalscoring record, leadership skills, and match-winning performances have made him one of his generation's most respected players.

''He’s a player we have been following for long time'' - PSG boss Christophe Galtier on the potential arrival of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier recently confirmed the club's interest in signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar.

However, he remains uncertain on the timing of a potential transfer, stating that he "can't tell you if Milan Skriniar will join in January, in the summer." Galtier also revealed that PSG have been following the player for a long time and thought he was close to joining last summer.

The manager of the French club told BeIN Sports:

“I can’t tell you if Milan Škriniar will join in January, in the summer… he’s a player we have been following for long time. We thought he was close to join us last summer. We are exploring different options as Sarabia left”.

Skriniar has been a key player for Inter. He is known for his physicality, aerial ability, and ball-playing skills. He has also been a crucial player for the Slovakian national team.

