"This kind of thing annoys me" - PSG new signing rubbishes claims that he joined Ligue 1 giants for money by admitting he wanted to retire at former club 

New Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) signing Carlos Soler has denied claims stating that he moved to the French capital only for money.

Soler joined the Parisian giants from his hometown club Valencia in the summer transfer window for a fee of around €21 million, including add-ons. The midfielder has penned a five-year contract that will keep him at PSG until the summer of 2027.

Carlos Soler has clarified his stance on wanting to stay at Valencia for the foreseeable future. The midfielder had demanded a massive 10-year contract from the La Liga outfit and was prepared to retire at the Mestalla Stadium. However, offering such a massive contract was against the club's policy and thus an agreement was not reached.

Speaking in an interview with Super Deporte (via Get French Football News), Soler was quoted as saying:

"Towards the end I was asking for a long-term contract because I wanted to tie practically everything down. From the age of 25 to 33, 34 or 35, to commit myself to Valencia for life."

He added:

"The club has this philosophy and doesn’t want to offer contracts longer than a certain number of years. I was thinking differently and the club never got close to what I was asking for in terms of years and that agreement wasn’t reached.”

Soler has given his reasoning behind deciding to move to PSG in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. He added:

"There are many people, and this kind of thing annoys me as well, who reduce everything to the money and that’s not how things really are. I can say that. I was looking for a long-term contract with Valencia, I looked for an ambitious project to play in the Champions League and the financial conditions as well. Obviously, I’m a footballer and it’s how I make a living.”

Carlos Soler has made a slow start to life at PSG

Carlos Soler is yet to impress since moving from Valencia to PSG at the end of the summer transfer window.

As things stand, the Spain international has made just three substitute appearances for the Parisian giants. He has played a grand total of 10 minutes for his new side.

Soler's lack of game-time, however, does not reflect his quality. The PSG squad is stacked with some great players and is tough for any new player to break in. The Spaniard will definitely get his chance is a long season ahead.

