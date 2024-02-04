“This is a mistake!” - Xavi hits out against Vitor Roque’s red card in Barcelona win over Alaves

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has hit out at the officials following Vitor Roque’s bizarre red card in the Blaugrana's 3-1 win against Alaves on Saturday (February 3). Xavi has been vocal against the referees on several occasions this season and hit out at the officials once again after Roque's time on the pitch was cut short.

The Brazilian wonderkid came on as a substitute in the 59th minute before scoring the third goal for Barcelona. However, he was given his marching orders after being booked twice within five minutes.

Xavi was visibly furious with the referees in his post-match press conference and announced that Barca would appeal Roque's red card. He also claimed that the Catalan giants were being punished for the Caso Negreira scandal. He said, as quoted by Barca Blaugranes:

“We are going to appeal the card to Vitor Roque because it is another mistake by the referee. His expulsion is very unfair. Vitor gives us depth and has scored again. I don’t need to say anything, you’ve already seen it. That we are paying for the Negreira case, that is the reality. That’s what I feel. The only thing I ask is that they let us compete, that’s all I ask. And I’m never going to talk about the referees again. Then you kill me, but what can I say? I have to tell the truth.”

Vitor Roque has made quite an impression since joining Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense in January after turning 18. The fee of around €40 million was agreed upon in July 2023. The 18-year-old has scored twice in seven appearances across competitions for the Catalan giants.

Xavi hails Barcelona star for his showing in an unnatural role

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has hailed Andreas Christensen for his showing in defensive midfield following his side's 3-1 win over Alaves. The former Chelsea defender excelled in a number six role and Xavi acknowledged the 27-year-old for his impressive display.

Following the game, the Blaugrana manager heaped praise on Christensen, singling out the Dane for his technical abilities. Xavi said, as quoted by Total Barca:

"I'm happy with Christensen. He gives us discipline in this position, he has the technical ability to play in this position. Christensen is a great central defender, but due to his technique and good touch on the ball, he can adapt perfectly to that position."

Christensen joined Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 upon his contract expiry with Chelsea. He has so far made 58 appearances for the club and played a key role in their La Liga triumph last season.

PauL Merson predicts the result of Arsenal vs Liverpool and other PL GW 23 fixtures! Click here