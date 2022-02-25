"This is the way forward"- Barcelona's Adama Traore happy with team's performance against Napoli

Barcelona star Adama Traore was delighted with his side's performance against Napoli in the second leg of their Round of 32 Europa League tie. The Catalan giants produced a scintillating performance on Thursday night, claiming a 4-2 victory over Napoli. The two clubs headed into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw in the first leg at Camp Nou last week.

Jordi Alba gave the Catalan giants the lead in the eighth minute before Frenkie de Jong doubled their advantage just five minutes later. Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne converted a penalty to reduce the Blaugrana's lead before Gerard Pique restored the Catalan club's two-goal advantage in the 45th minute.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang added a fourth for Barcelona in the 59th minute. Matteo Politano scored a consolation goal for Napoli in the 87th minute as Xavi's side progressed to the Round of 16 of the Europa League with a 5-3 aggregate.

Traore produced yet another game-changing performance, providing two assists on the night. He believes Barcelona are heading in the right direction.

"From minute 1 to 90 I think that the team has been intense, they have worked, they have pressed and they have been very effective up front. I am very happy. I think that in the match against Valencia we also played very well and this is the way forward," said Adama Traore as per Mundo Deportivo.

"We have to continue progressing, growing as a team and continue contributing to the team what the coach asks of us."

Adama Traore joined the club on loan from Wolves until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent. The 26-year-old winger has enjoyed an incredible start to life at Camp Nou. He has provided four assists in five appearances for the club in all competitions.

The Blaugrana's impressive 4-2 win over Napoli followed their 4-1 demolition of Valencia in La Liga last weekend. The Catalan giants have enjoyed a massive upturn in form in recent weeks and are currently heavy favorites to win the Europa League this season.

Barcelona can be the team they once were if they back Xavi financially in the summer transfer window

FC Barcelona v SSC Napoli: Knockout Round Play-Off Leg One - UEFA Europa League

Barcelona are seemingly headed in the right direction under Xavi Hernandez and are currently one of the in-form teams in Europe. The club have lost just two games in all competitions since the Spanish tactician took over as manager in late November.

The Catalan giants have progressed to the Europa League Round of 16 and currently sit fourth in the La Liga table, just four points behind Real Betis with a game in hand over Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Furthermore, the club enjoyed an impressive January transfer window during which they managed to sign Adama Traore, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and Ferran Torres.

Aubameyang and Traore have had an instant impact on the Blaugrana's performances. Traore has provided four assists in five games, whilst Aubameyang has scored four goals in five games .

