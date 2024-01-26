“This will take me a long time to get used to” - Thomas Tuchel reacts to Jurgen Klopp stepping down as Liverpool manager

Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel has reacted to Jurgen Klopp stepping down as Liverpool manager. He admitted that it will take some time to get used to not seeing his German counterpart at the helm at Anfield.

Klopp announced on Friday, 26 January, that he will be stepping down from the role at the end of the season. He explained that while the club still holds a special place in his heart, he's run out of energy to manage at the highest level.

Speaking about Klopp's resignation, Tuchel said (via journalist Christian Falk on X):

"This will take me a long time to get used to. That's a big news. I have to digest that first."

Klopp has had a stellar career at Liverpool, leading the club to triumph and glory in England and in Europe. The German boss helped the Reds break their 30-year wait for a Premier League title in 2020, after lifting the Champions League trophy a year before.

The Merseyside outfit have won the FIFA Club World Cup, the UEFA Supercup, the FA Cup, and the Carabao Cup under Klopp's management. This season, Liverpool have been in excellent form in the Premier League.

The Reds are at the top of the league table with a five-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, although the Cityzens do have a game in hand. The club have lost just one game in the English top tier this season.

"I really would like you to accept the decision" - Jurgen Klopp's message to Liverpool supporters

During his announcement, Klopp sent a message to Liverpool fans, urging supporters to respect his decision. The German told the club's in-house media (per the club's official website):

"The message to supporters: I really would like you to accept the decision. That would be nice. And then if I can ask for one more thing, after telling you don’t sing my song too early, after telling you be loud in the stadium, stuff like this, if I could ask you for one more thing it would be: don’t make these games about me, because there’s no need.

"The only thing I always wanted was the full support for the team, it’s not for me. I know about our relationship, I don’t need any kind of proof.

"We will have a moment, maybe the last matchday here or somewhere else – I mean in other countries or other competitions. There’s enough time to do these kinds of things.

"Let’s now really go for it. The outside world want to use this decision, laugh about it, want to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me.

"Let’s make a strength of it. That would be really cool. Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future. Thank you."

The Reds will next face Norwich City in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Sunday (28 January) before locking horns with Chelsea in the Premier League three days later.