Thomas Partey nears EPL switch as Arsenal reportedly agree to trigger £45m release clause

EPL giants Arsenal are reportedly closing in on a move for Thomas Partey.

The likes of Cedric Soares, David Luiz, Pablo Mari and Dani Ceballos signed contract extensions with the EPL outfit recently.

Thomas Partey could join EPL club Arsenal this summer

According to Football Ghana, EPL giants Arsenal are expected to trigger Thomas Partey's £45m release clause in the coming days. The Ghanaian midfielder wants to leave Atletico Madrid this summer and is keen on a move to the EPL, as the Gunners lead the race to secure his signature.

Mikel Arteta reportedly feels that Partey is the perfect candidate to reinforce his midfield and is desperate to conclude a deal for the 27-year-old, who he believes is a bargain for the reported transfer fee.

Arsenal will trigger Thomas Partey’s £45m release clause in the coming days to land the midfielder. [https://t.co/cJ3pwtuFid via @afcstuff] pic.twitter.com/220LkofFFO — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) June 24, 2020

There were also whispers that the Atleti midfielder had keen admirers at Manchester United but the links never substantiated into interest as such.

Partey interested in EPL switch

Thomas Partey has been a key player for Atleti this season

Partey has been one of the standout players for Los Rojiblancos this season and has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in world football. The Ghanaian has made 38 appearances across all competitions and also chipped in with three goals and a solitary assist.

While Dani Ceballos looks set to return to Real Madrid after his EPL loan spell, Lucas Torreira could also secure a move this summer. Additionally, the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Joe Willock are not at the required level yet, leaving Granit Xhaka as the only reliable midfielder in the team.

In the case of Mesut Ozil, the German international has struggled with injuries and inconsistency in recent years, presenting yet another problem for Arteta. The Spaniard has serious issues to address in the centre of the park and Partey could be the answer to the EPL club's midfield woes.

Earlier today, the EPL giants announced contract extensions to four players. January loan signings Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari signed permanent deals with the club, while David Luiz also put pen to paper on a one-year contract extension.

✍️ One-year deal for @DavidLuiz_4

✍️ Long-term deal for @PabloMV5

✍️ Long-term deal for @OficialCedric

✍️ Loan extension for @DaniCeballos46



More info on the new deals 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 24, 2020

Arsenal have also been linked with a big-money move for Dayot Upamecano but it remains unlikely that they will splash the cash this summer. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner into the works of the Gunners' transfer plans and it remains to be seen how the reassess in the coming weeks.

Since the EPL restart, Arsenal's league season has gone from bad to worse. After a catastrophic 3-0 defeat against Manchester City in their first game back, the Gunners also suffered an embarrassing 2-1 humbling against Brighton & Hove Albion. Arteta's side have fallen behind in the race for a top-four spot and are unlikely to secure Champions League football next season.

With an EPL encounter against Southampton on the horizon, the Gunners will be eager to return to winning ways and string together a run of victories in the business end of the season. The 2019-20 EPL season has been one of change for Arsenal, as Arteta took over the reins to begin his new project at the club.

With a crucial transfer window coming up, the Gunners will have to be proactive and spend judiciously to have a chance of competing in the forthcoming season.

